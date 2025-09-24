Tropical pink mocktail - the perfect fruity drink - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

You only need 3 ingredients to make this sweet, refreshing, and deliciously creamy tropical pink mocktail, a non-alcoholic and fun fruity drink everyone can enjoy all year long! Ingredients 1/2 tablespoon grenadine a teaspoon and a half

2 tablespoons liquid pina colada mix

12 ounces lemon-lime carbonated soda Sprite, 7-Up, etc. Instructions Fill a large glass at least halfway with crushed ice. Add the grenadine, pina colada mix, and 1/2 of the Sprite. Stir to mix. Add the rest of the Sprite and stir gently. Serve immediately.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

SUBMIT A CORRECTION