A celebration of life and death, two Dia de Los Muertos events planned for this weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Not just a time for mourning, but a celebration of life and a time to remember those who have come before, two Dia de Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, events invite the community to take part in this festive tradition.

SATURDAY

The first event will take place Saturday and is hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, part of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, at the Westbank Event Center 525 River Parkway.

The event is free to the public and will feature live music, raffles, food, local vendors, games and demonstrations. It’ll run from noon to 8 p.m.

Juan Contreras, owner of Juan Contreras Real Estate and co-chair of the Hispanic Chamber, told EastIdahoNews.com that this is the second year the Hispanic Chamber has hosted the event since this branch started in 2024.

Dia de los Muertos is often celebrated Nov. 1-2, with an altar and an ofrenda, or offerings.

Contreras said that at the Westbank, they’ll have three rooms available in which community members can place photos of their loved ones, including pets.

He said that while the event is often somber, as people remember loved ones who have died, it is also a celebration in which food and dancing often take place.

“The tradition is that they bring whatever that family member that passed, whatever they liked in life, that’s what you bring,” Contreras said. “If they like mole, you bring mole to share with everyone there. If they like tequila… they bring that.”

Contreras said the Hispanic Chamber is asking folks to bring photos of their passed loved ones to invite them along for the party.

For more information, click the link here.

SUNDAY

Hosted by Calakas Tacos & Miches and will take place on Sunday at the Waterfront, located at 1220 Event Center Dr. It’ll start at noon and end at 6 p.m.

This is the fifth year that Owner Liliana Sanchez has hosted this event, which is free to the public, but for her it’s also a time to remember her son who passed away years ago.

While it’s most commonly known that Dia de Los Muertos is celebrated on the first two days of November, the tradition begins on October 26 with more symbolic traditions to remember pets, those who have been forgotten and children.

Sanchez said that her son died when he was 18 months old and while it has been years since it happened, at times it feels like it happened yesterday.

“Our kids are going to bury us, and then this time… I was the one burying my baby,” Sanchez said.

Oct. 31 is dedicated to children who have died to young and is often accompanied by families leaving candy or toys for them to enjoy.

“We know that they’re with us all the time… This is a special day,” Sanchez said. “I’m gonna see him, I’m gonna feel him, he’s gonna be with us, and we’re gonna enjoy that day.”

At Sunday’s event, there will be food trucks, live music, face painting, the Disney movie Coco will be played, and beer and cocktails will be available for those over 21 years of age.

Sanchez said that community members are invited to bring photos of their loved ones so that they can also partake in the festivities.

People are encouraged to dress up as Catrinas, traditional Mexican skeletal figures that symbolize Dia de Los Muertos. A contest will also be held for the best costume.

There will also be a raffle and performances from groups like La Danza del Torito. The first 200 people to arrive will receive a free pan de muerto, or bread of the dead.

“I tell everybody to go see it, to go feel the vibes… It will tell you a lot about our culture. It will teach you a lot. And you will feel, you will feel the love.”

For more information, visit Calakas Tacos & Miches’s Facebook page.