A Feel Good Friday for a waitress who has worked 38 years at the same restaurant - East Idaho News

We recently received an email about a woman named Wendy. She has worked at Hong Kong restaurant in Idaho Falls for 38 years. Here’s what the message said:

She works at the Hong Kong restaurant and has worked there FOREVER. She is literally the best waitress in town, maybe on the planet. When I first moved to Idaho Falls about 25 years ago and was working at the INL, we would all go to the Hong Kong for lunch and she is just such a bright, happy, wonderful person. I went back in there today, 20-ish years later (I live on the other side of town) and she not only remembered me, but my order, too. And she knew every single person who walked in the door while I was waiting, even people from out of town. This is such a hidden gem and I feel like gems like Wendy need a shout out. I bet if you feature her, you will get a TON of people agreeing.

We decided to surprise Wendy and thank her for all her many years of service.

