American Falls councilmen seek two-year city council seat - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4. Read them all here.

AMERICAN FALLS — Current councilmen Jeffrey Blauer and Kade Smith are running for the two-year city council seat for the city of American Falls.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

Elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Blauer: I have been part of the American Falls community for almost two decades, teaching in the American Falls School District. During that time, I have had the opportunity to teach in general education classrooms, the summer school program, the afterschool program, and the Dual Immersion program.

My four children have all grown up in American Falls and participated in the many opportunities that our small town provides. I have been able to represent American Falls in State Education committees, including the Essential Standards Committee and other committees centered on math and science teaching.

I had the honor of being selected as a State Finalist in 2024 for the PAEMST award, which is the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching, and to represent the State of Idaho nationally. Unfortunately, that program was discontinued prior to the selection of the National Awardees in that cohort year.

I currently serve on the American Falls City Council, which is the second time that I have had this opportunity. I also volunteer as the Elementary Representative on the Executive Board of the Idaho Science Teaching Association. This role allows me to network with leaders from across the state, provide professional development to other teachers, and support teachers in their efforts to enrich their classrooms with hands-on, engaging activities.

Smith: I grew up on a farm and ranch in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. After high school, I served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where I earned bachelor’s degrees in both Economics and Statistics.

After graduation, I returned to southeast Idaho and joined my father and brother in the family auto parts business in American Falls. Over time, we expanded operations to include stores in Aberdeen and Blackfoot. My wife, Jesalee, and I have been married for 23 years and are blessed with three children: Jade, Ty, and Zoe.

I have also been active in public service, including roles as treasurer for Power of Pride, member of the American Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, member of the Falls View Cemetery Board, and currently as a member of the American Falls City Council.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Blauer: This question is difficult for me to answer, as there are many different aspects of my life that I could focus on. Professionally, one of my greatest accomplishments was being nominated and then selected to represent the State of Idaho on the national stage as part of the PAEMST award. This recognition provided further opportunities to connect with state leaders, enrich my professional network, and provide support to educators across the state.

On a smaller scale, my greatest accomplishment probably lives in the quiet moments in my job when I am able to make a connection with a student that was struggling. Watching that spark of connection as they grasp a concept or find a way to show what they were thinking is probably one of the greatest accomplishments that a person can enjoy- but it happens at such an individual level that it is often missed and isn’t seen as a newspaper headline.

However, my greatest accomplishment is probably found in my family. I have four amazing children that make me proud. I don’t believe there is a greater privilege than when I see them rise and overcome the challenges that they face and know that they are doing their best to be a positive impact in their sphere of influence.

Smith: My proudest accomplishment is raising a strong and close-knit family while also helping build a business that supports our community.

Growing our family’s auto parts business into multiple locations has provided good jobs and dependable service to our neighbors. At the same time, Jesalee and I have focused on raising our children with values of faith, integrity, and hard work.

On the public service side, I am proud of contributing to projects and decisions that strengthen American Falls. Whether through my work on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the cemetery board, or city council, I’ve sought to ensure that our community’s growth is both responsible and sustainable.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Blauer: I haven’t sought to serve on the American Falls City Council either time that I have been asked to serve, but decided to run for office this time because of the positive impact I can continue to have. I look forward to continuing to represent the various voices of our community during those meetings.

As an educator that began my career during the recession and through my time advocating for teachers and students at the state level, I have seen the value that a person’s voice can bring to the conversation as difficult decisions are being discussed.

I believe in the worth of each individual and see the need for careful, measured discourse to inform policies, laws, and ordinances that are enacted.

I believe that part of the role of the city council is to enact measures that protect the rights of the people of our town, while finding the careful balance that occurs when people’s rights intersect.

I have always considered that the rights of each individual must be considered and evaluated with any decision that is made, and that the City Council bears the responsibility of utilizing the resources and funds provided to them with care and deliberate decision making.

I believe that one of the measures of a healthy organization is dialogue, discussion, and being able to examine multiple points of view.

Smith: I believe local government is about stewardship — taking care of the resources, people, and opportunities we’ve been entrusted with. I’m running to continue serving American Falls because I want to ensure our community remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

My platform is centered on three principles: responsible growth, strong infrastructure, and community engagement. Growth should be balanced with preserving the character of our town. Infrastructure, from roads to water systems, must be reliable and forward-looking.

And finally, decisions should be made with transparency, listening carefully to the voices of all residents.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Blauer: American Falls is a resilient community that has overcome many challenges in the past. We will continue to face the challenges of our community with the same level of fortitude and diligence that has worked in the past. In particular, our community has been facing issues with the infrastructure, particularly the water pipes.

I have been engaged with members of the community and the rest of the City Council to delve deeply into this issue, see its impact on the community, evaluate a variety of possible solutions- and then make the decision to move forward because it was the best way forward that our committee could find.

This issue has impacted our ability to attract new homes and businesses into town because there hasn’t been the requisite structures in place for them to have what they needed. We have been looking for ways to attract new businesses into town, but this was a foundational piece that has to be in place before other changes can happen.

We have been working in a similar fashion regarding the abandoned vehicles around town, the wild cats and dogs roaming the streets, and other code enforcement issues. Many times it requires the council to look deeper into what is happening, discuss solutions, align our response with Idaho Code, and figure out how to proceed.

Smith: Some of our biggest challenges include managing growth, maintaining affordable housing, and ensuring long-term stability in our infrastructure. Rising costs and limited land availability make it harder for young families to settle here. Supplying water and utilities with the future in mind will take careful planning.

To address these, I will continue working on policies that encourage responsible development, support local businesses, and prioritize investments in critical infrastructure. Collaboration with state and county partners is also essential, especially in addressing housing and water issues.

Most importantly, I will listen to residents to understand their concerns and find practical solutions together.

How will you represent all constituents and communicate with them – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Blauer: I believe that the job of the City Council member is to represent the people of the city. This includes all of the constituents, not just those that happen to hold similar beliefs as I do. This requires that I find ways to listen to the stories of the people in the community to hear their views and their perspectives so that it informs the way that I vote on issues.

The only way to represent the people that you serve is to interact with, talk to, and work with the people of the community. I do this by intentionally attending or volunteering at community events so that I can hear what is happening and ask questions about issues that are on the agendas at City Hall.

I watch the various community pages on social media to see what issues are trending in our community and what is being said about those issues. I have sat down at the library or swimming pool next to somebody I didn’t know very well with the intent of discovering more about their views.

I have found that when we lead with the intent to hear and show that we are curious to know more, people open up and share their stories. These individual stories are what we should use to inform the decisions that come across the counter of City Hall. We need leaders that are connected to their community and lead from within, not from above.

Smith: I believe representation means listening first. I may not always agree with every perspective, but I respect that each resident’s view comes from personal experience. My goal is to be accessible, transparent, and thoughtful in decision-making.

I will continue to attend community events, respond to calls and emails, and make myself available for one-on-one conversations. I also support using digital tools, such as the city’s website and social media, to provide updates and receive feedback.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Blauer: This is always a difficult question, especially when looking at the needs of a city and the various departments and entities therein. I know that there are many discussions about how money is used and how the city can utilize the funds more effectively to provide the services that the city needs without creating undue burden on the people. This becomes more difficult as other costs increase and more services are required to meet the needs of the people.

One quote that I’ll paraphrase is that you can tell the priorities of an organization or an individual in where they give their time and money. Given the needs of the city, we need to prioritize those areas of the budget that will promote growth. This includes the water project that we are in the process of doing and other infrastructure efforts.

We need to ensure that people feel safe, which is why the city has been putting in cameras and other efforts to streamline the effectiveness of our emergency responders. We have been working to maintain the level of services provided while evaluating if there are ways to reduce costs, usually through the use of grants and other initiatives that support our community or through the efforts to streamline fueling practices for city vehicles.

The water project is an excellent example of how outside funding is being utilized to support our priorities while reducing the need to raise costs for the people or make cuts in the services provided.

Smith: Our city budget should prioritize infrastructure, public safety, and essential services. Investments in water, sewer, and streets pay off in reliability and long-term savings. Likewise, supporting police, fire, and emergency services is critical to maintaining a safe community.

At the same time, we must be careful stewards of taxpayer dollars. I believe there are opportunities to reduce costs by streamlining administrative processes and reviewing programs that no longer provide strong value.

American Falls and Power County rely heavily on migrant workers for agricultural jobs, teaching, and local businesses. What will you do to support them and help ensure they can stay here legally?

Blauer: American Falls is enriched by the variety of cultures and people that have come here to work, create their families, and grow together as part of our community.

The migrant workers are an essential piece for our local farmers, businesses, and other entities in our community. These workers provide a service that allows our community, as a whole, to grow. There are a variety of ways that we can help ensure that our migrant populations are able to continue to work and be a part of our community while ensuring that the legal side of the situation is addressed.

Many times it begins with education. Employers need to know the law and what is expected of them as they select and hire workers for their positions. As people enter into our community, we can provide support for them by helping them to understand the legal avenues currently available to them.

Many times this requires that we help to connect them with systems that will guide them through the required processes or provide support for them to learn how to navigate in a new place. This requires that we take the time to see the individual, hear their story, and help them connect with the structures that are already in place to help them stay in our community legally.

Smith: Migrant workers are an important part of our community and economy. They are not only contributors to our farms, schools, and local businesses but also our friends and neighbors. Supporting them means ensuring they are treated fairly, have access to essential services, and are welcomed as part of our community.

While immigration laws are primarily a federal responsibility, at the local level we can provide resources, build connections, and support families as they navigate the legal process. We can also work closely with federal departments when needed to make sure families have the information and help they require.

Our community has a strong tradition of caring for one another, and I believe American Falls is a place that advocates for all people in need of support. By strengthening partnerships with schools, churches, and nonprofits, we can continue providing education, housing, and community resources. A strong and united community benefits everyone.

The city invested $35 million into a new water project. How will you ensure residents see the full benefits of that investment, both in reliable water service and long-term affordability?

Blauer: This water project was a very difficult process for the city and committee members that were involved. It had not been addressed for many years because the cost of the project was weighed against need. This propagated a cycle of increased costs as the project became more complex across the years.

We were able to connect our city with grants and services that helped lower that cost to the taxpayers substantially, which is why the committee decided to proceed with the project. This project was done so that residents would have reliable water service.

The City Water department was responding to an increased number of water line breaks, which incurs additional costs every time it happens- including the damage to streets or other property. We were looking at the very real scenario of a boil-order or loss of service for parts of the city due to the status of the water pipes.

The committee members worked very hard to find a solution that addressed the need while minimizing the impact to the people in the city. This is one of the reasons why the plan was phased across multiple years.

We applied to multiple funding sources and grants in an effort to offset the cost and minimize the overall impact when people went to pay their water bill. Once this project is done, a plan to continue maintenance on other areas of the city is in discussion so that we don’t have a similar issue in another decade.

Smith: The new water project is one of the most significant infrastructure investments in our city’s history, and it is vital that residents see the benefits of that investment for decades to come.

Clear reporting will help residents understand how funds are used, while strong long-term planning and proactive maintenance will ensure the system remains reliable. The more proactive we are in fixing and repairing issues early, the more money we will save in the future because unfortunately, the cost of doing these projects does not go down.

It’s also important to recognize that without this project, our city would be unable to qualify for grants and funding opportunities that are essential to improving infrastructure and keeping costs affordable.

By investing now, we not only protect the reliability of our water system but also open the door to additional resources that will greatly benefit our city for years to come. Balancing affordability with sustainability will remain my priority.