‘An Evening of Hope’ happening Thursday to support local families battling cancer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Shannon Wilker Foundation is inviting the community to come together for “An Evening of Hope”, a night of music, dance, and inspiring stories to benefit local families facing cancer.

The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 9, at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.

The program will feature dance performances by Infinity Dance, vocal performances by Ali and Christina Christensen, and motivational presentations from Casey Jackman and musician Matt Pond — all centered around themes of resilience, healing, and community.

Founded in honor of Shannon Wilker, the nonprofit foundation provides practical and financial support to east Idaho families battling cancer, including help with gas cards, lodging, prescriptions, and medical expenses. Since its creation, the foundation has raised more than $125,000, with over 90% of funds — more than $112,000 — going directly to local families.

One of this year’s featured speakers, Matt Pond, is a 36-year-old musician and father of three who was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer with a less than 1% survival rate. After multiple surgeries left him unable to read, write, or use the right side of his body, Pond fought back — relearning basic skills and even discovering a new way to play guitar. He now shares his story and music to inspire others, guided by his personal motto: “What can I do with what I have.”

The evening begins with a VIP reception from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Carr Gallery, followed by the main program at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now at idahofallsarts.org. General admission is $20, while VIP tickets are $50 and include appetizers, drinks, and entry into an exclusive raffle.