An incumbent and a challenger vie for mayor of Chubbuck - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — Two candidates are running for mayor of Chubbuck this year.

The two candidates are incumbent Kevin England and Rodney Burch.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

Elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

England: I love being of service to my community. I ran a successful contracting business for almost 40 years which was based on great customer service. During that time I was also licensed to sell real estate and also insurance. I have held volunteer positions in several organization since I was 19 years old. I served 4 years on the Chubbuck City Council and have now been the Mayor for 12 years. I love this community and believe that I have served it well and am confident in asking once again for your vote.

Burch: With over 37 years in engineering and surveying, I’ve built a career at the intersection of infrastructure, community development, and leadership. My background spans land development, public infrastructure, and entrepreneurship—I’ve founded three successful businesses and remain passionate about helping our community grow.

I’m committed to education and served five years as an Instructor and Program Coordinator for Idaho State University’s Civil Engineering Technology program, mentoring the next generation of professionals. In public service, I spent six years as Chubbuck’s Public Works Director, overseeing water, sewer, parks, streets, planning, engineering, and economic development. I led key initiatives including the Parks Master Plan, a five-year Strategic Plan, and the Rec Center Master Plan.

As Executive Director of the Chubbuck Development Authority, I helped shape the city’s future through projects like Country Acres, Stuart Splash Pad, and New Day Parkway. I also played a central role in the Downtown Vision, Pine Ridge Mall redevelopment, and community developments such as Northside Crossing and Harvest Springs.

I’ve served on the Chubbuck Land Use Commission and the Chubbuck Employee Health Trust Board, and in 2025, I was honored to be appointed to the Idaho Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.

Today, I serve as Executive Director of the Strategic Communities Alliance, a local non-profit, where I help smaller municipalities thrive through vision, strategy, and collaboration.

Personally, I’m a proud father, new grandfather, and outdoors enthusiast who enjoys hiking, sailing, and traveling with my wife, sons, and our dog throughout the Pacific Northwest.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Burch: The establishment of the Downtown Village vision was a defining moment for the City of Chubbuck. While serving in a dual role as Public Works Director and Executive Director of the Chubbuck Development Authority—our urban renewal agency—I helped lead the creation of this transformative plan. The vision aimed to revitalize the heart of the city, making it a vibrant, attractive center for business, civic life, and community engagement.

Two key turning points stand out in my memory. First, during a meeting in the upstairs conference room at ICCU headquarters, we discussed business development and employee recruitment. Looking out the window, we saw an old Ford truck up on blocks—a clear sign that the area needed improvement to attract talent and investment. Second, when the Downtown Village concept was presented to City Council, it included acquiring property for a new city hall. The CEO of ICCU, who was in attendance, offered to purchase the property and transfer it to the city later, demonstrating strong community support.

Following that commitment, the Chubbuck Development Authority acquired additional properties, and the vision began to take shape. What started as a bold idea became a tangible plan, laying the foundation for a more connected, appealing, and economically vibrant downtown.

This initiative reflects the power of collaboration, strategic planning, and community investment. I remain proud of the role I played in helping turn the Downtown Village vision into a reality for Chubbuck.

England: My community service has given me an opportunity to council with many people to make a positive influence in there lives. Seeing individuals turn there lives for the better is a grand experience.

By far and away, marrying my sweetheart and the wonderful family that we have raised together is the greatest accomplishment in my life. I have 3 sons and 3 daughters that are the joy of my life. They have given me 30 grandchildren that bring love and happiness to me on a daily basis.

It is because of these folks, and the many other like them, in this city that I am running in order to make a better tomorrow for us all.

And as such am asking for your vote.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

England: This is my 7th election in 19 years. I decided when I was around 50 years old that my State and City had given me so much as I ran my private business that it was time and I could give back. It is for the reason of giving back and serving that I am seeking to maintain the office of Mayor of the City of Chubbuck Idaho.

I have served for many years in Chubbuck and I believe that most in this community know what my values and associated actions are.

Along side the things I have already addressed in my previous comments: I am fiscally conservative. I have moral, wholesome, family values. I know that when you are elected you are to represent all citizens, not just those that voted for you. I have had many discussions with citizens that disagree with me from time to time and have learned many lessons from those discussions.

I commit to serving Chubbuck with all of my heart and am asking for your vote on November 4th.

Burch: I’m running for Mayor of Chubbuck to once again make a meaningful impact on our city’s future. Chubbuck has incredible potential, but the old status quo won’t move us forward. It’s time to renew our vision and embrace bold, thoughtful leadership.

My platform is built on three key pillars: Vision, Leadership, and Accountability. I believe every city operation falls under one or more of these areas. Vision sets the direction for growth and community development. Leadership drives action and decision-making rooted in service. Accountability ensures transparency, responsible budgeting, and measurable results.

This campaign is about more than ideas, it’s about action. I’m ready to lead with integrity and a commitment to progress, to build a city that meets the expectations of our residents and businesses.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Burch: Affordable housing is a growing concern in every community, and Chubbuck residents are feeling the pressure from rising homeownership and rental costs. While the city’s ability to fully solve this issue is limited, there are meaningful steps we can take to address it. Through my role as Executive Director of the Strategic Communities Alliance, I’ve been involved in affordable housing studies across Idaho, gaining insight into practical solutions and policy approaches.

This work has led to participation at the state level, where discussions are ongoing regarding potential legislation aimed at addressing housing costs and land use policies. A legislative interim committee has been meeting throughout the summer in preparation for the upcoming session, and I will continue to advocate for solutions that benefit our region.

Locally, the City of Pocatello is conducting a housing study, and I believe Chubbuck should seek to be included in that effort. Housing challenges don’t stop at city boundaries, and regional collaboration is key.

Additionally, organizations like LEAP Housing are providing on-the-ground solutions for affordable housing throughout Idaho. I intend to work with groups like these to bring expertise and proven strategies to Chubbuck, helping us make informed decisions that reflect local needs.

By combining local action, regional cooperation, and state-level advocacy, I believe we can take meaningful steps toward improving housing affordability and ensuring that Chubbuck remains a place where families of all income levels can thrive.

England: We are fortunate to live in a community that we do not have grave, deep challenges. That question would be answered differently by each of us. Our individual challenges are real and pressing to each of us and should be addressed collectively. We have collective challenges that are being addressed and trying to determine which of these is the greatest challenge calls for constant and consistent attention.

The only way this can happen is thru communication and that happens in a myriad ways. The very best being to come in and talk. That is the very reason that I have always had an open door policy. We can be emailed, we receive phone calls, we receive texts, we have social media accounts, and we do surveys. Find the communication venue that works for you and get involved.

I will listen to each individual and all groups. Therefore I am asking for your vote.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

England: I have answered this question the best that I can in many of the former questions.

I commit to listed to all that want to get involved and will represent their thoughts and concerns the best that I can.

We have a great city staff that will do the same and in reality have the best answers to these concerns.

I commit to continue to work with all city staff in giving the best service possible to all Chubbuck residents.

I ask for your vote this November.

Burch: Effective leadership begins with listening and learning from others—especially our residents and local businesses. To truly understand their concerns and ideas, we must create meaningful opportunities for public participation in city decision-making. Currently, Chubbuck does not stream public meetings, limiting access and engagement for many residents.

I am committed to restoring the use of technology to make city government more accessible. This includes enabling remote participation via platforms like Zoom for City Council, Land Use, and Chubbuck Development Authority (CDA) meetings. Streaming these meetings will allow more residents to stay informed, voice their opinions, and be part of the process—regardless of their schedule or mobility.

Beyond technology, I propose the creation of advisory boards focused on key areas: building and development, parks and recreation, economic development, and local business. These boards will establish direct lines of communication between city leadership and the community, helping us better understand and respond to the city’s evolving needs.

In addition, I will increase the use of social media to inform the public about upcoming decisions, hearings, and actions by the City Council, Land Use, Chubbuck Development Authority (CDA) meetings. Timely, accessible communication will ensure residents are aware, engaged, and empowered to participate.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Burch: The largest portion of Chubbuck’s city budget is dedicated to personnel, which directly impacts the effectiveness of essential public services. From my conversations with both the Fire Chief and Police Chief, it’s clear that maintaining adequate staffing levels remains their top priority. Public safety depends on having the right number of trained professionals available to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies, and current budget constraints make this increasingly difficult.

In addition to public safety, residents have consistently voiced concerns about the condition of our parks. Increased funding for parks maintenance would help raise the standard of care and ensure these public spaces remain clean, safe, and enjoyable for all.

While the overall budget is tight, it’s important to evaluate where growth has occurred. In recent years, administrative costs have risen significantly. I believe there is an opportunity to reduce administrative staffing levels and reallocate those financial resources to departments that directly serve the public, such as police, fire, and parks.

By prioritizing outward-facing services and ensuring that budget allocations reflect community needs, we can improve quality of life, public safety, and civic pride. Strategic adjustments, not just cuts, can help us do more with the resources we have. I support an outcome / results-based approach to budgeting that emphasizes efficiency, accountability, and aligns the budget with the priorities of the community.

England: The area of public works in all of its charges is where the greatest funding needs exist. From maintaining all publicly owned property to seeing that our streets are maintained as well as seeing that city infrastructure is in good, working order. Much of that infrastructure is underground and not easily inspected, requiring a robust and constantly updated GIS system. These all cost money and have additional needs. Myself and the Council have made this a priority over my 12 years and are getting closer to properly funding these things every year.

We have a very conservative budget that has a few unfunded needs. I see no place where our budget needs to be cut.

It comes down to the services that the citizens want and the only way to cut the budget would be to cut services. I think our budgets speak for themselves. Our public hearings about the budget have had positive comments over the last several years.

I commit to work hard at having a clean, understandable budget as long as I serve this city. I feel confident in this and ask for your vote.

What parts of Chubbuck are in the best position for future development? What kind of development would you want to see come to those areas and what would you do to encourage it?

England: All of Chubbuck is in a position for development and growth. We do have properties in our West side, in our down town, as well as in the New Day area that are in prime positions.

We have a Comprehensive Plan that was developed with the input of all citizens that made themselves available to creating it. It is a community vision of what we want to see develop. We have ordinances in place to lead and encourage such development.

When it comes right down to it land owners and the market decide what any development looks like. I am a respecter of property rights. As a government entity we need to be careful not to have public takings of individual property rights. We can help to create a positive, encouraging environment with proper land use regulations that both encourage the kind of growth we desire as well respect for private ownership.

At present we are looking into Private/Public partnerships that could produce additional funding to see many of the amenities that our community has expressed a desire for.

These relationships that have been developing is a very important reason that I am asking for your vote in the upcoming election.

Burch: Chubbuck’s historical growth has primarily occurred to the west, driven by available infrastructure. With the construction of the Northgate Interchange, new development opportunities have emerged to the north and east of the city. This improved access has already spurred creative residential projects like Harvest Springs and Northside Crossing, which are setting a high standard for neighborhood design and livability.

The area surrounding the interchange is now well-positioned for commercial growth, thanks to its strategic location and transportation access. To fully capitalize on this potential, the city must take an active leadership role in planning and coordination to ensure that commercial growth compliments the city’s long-term vision.

Would you consider it one of your goals to make Chubbuck a walkable, bikeable community? If so, what actions will you take to make progress towards that?

Burch: I fully support the vision of a walkable and bikeable Chubbuck. As Public Works Director, I lead the development of a Parks Master Plan and Strategic Plan focused on connectivity and recreational use of pathways. A key example is the multi-use path along New Day Parkway, which connects Chubbuck to the Portneuf Wellness Complex, demonstrating how infrastructure can enhance both mobility and community health.

To further this vision, a concept has been proposed to convert existing irrigation canals into a citywide walking and biking network. This would create scenic, cost-effective routes that expand access across the community.

I personally biked to work for 18 months to demonstrate, to myself and to community leaders, that a bikeable community is a realistic and achievable goal in our city.

Additionally, leveraging Safe Routes to Schools funding can improve pedestrian access to elementary schools, making walking and biking safer and more appealing for families.

England: We do have some ordinances that encourage this kind of community. We would continue to work with concerned community members and well as property owners to appropriately encourage this goal.

Please vote for Kevin England for Chubbuck City Mayor this November 4.

I have loved and would love to continue serving you.