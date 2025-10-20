Become a Master Gardener! - East Idaho News

Do you love gardening, spending time outdoors, and helping others?

The Idaho Master Gardener Program, offered through the University of Idaho Extension, is now open for registration. This comprehensive, research-based training program helps gardeners of all experience levels deepen their knowledge while making a positive impact in their communities.

The Idaho Master Gardener Program runs mid-January through mid-April and is designed to be flexible for busy schedules. Classes are held Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. and last one hour. Each session includes a 30-minute lesson on a horticulture topic followed by 30 minutes of discussion on assigned readings, videos, and weekly homework. Participants complete a short quiz each week to reinforce their learning and track their progress.

This online course allows participants to enjoy instruction from the comfort of their own home while also offering opportunities for hands-on learning through lab sessions at the local Extension Office. Over the duration of the program, participants will complete approximately 36 hours of self-paced instruction and 40 hours of volunteer service in their community.

The Idaho Master Gardener Program is open to anyone with an interest in plants and a desire to serve.

Upon completion of the course, participants are recognized as paraprofessionals in home horticulture—trusted local resources who share research-based gardening information to help others succeed. University of Idaho credit is also available for those who wish to pursue it. The class fee is $200, with $155 refunded upon successful completion of the coursework and volunteer requirements. Registration closes January 9, 2026.

The program’s curriculum covers a wide range of topics designed to give participants a solid foundation in both the science and the art of gardening. Subjects include Botany Basics, Soils, Fertility, Entomology, Pruning, Composting, Turfgrass, Irrigation, Organics, Plant Pathology, Propagation, Fruits, Vegetables, Weeds, and Landscape Design. Additional optional topics include pollinators, beekeeping, greenhouse management, native plants, and sustainable gardening practices.

University of Idaho Extension Educator Anthony Simerlink shows a class participant how to determine the texture of a soil sample during a hands-on soils workshop. | Tom Jacobsen, University of Idaho Extension

Graduates of the Idaho Master Gardener Program don’t just gain knowledge — they also give back.

Volunteer opportunities allow participants to share what they’ve learned and promote sustainable horticultural practices throughout the community. Volunteers can be found at events and projects such as the Demonstration Garden and Orchard at the Bonneville County Extension Office, Earth Day, the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Happyville Community Farm, the Water Festival, the Japanese Garden in downtown Idaho Falls, and the University of Idaho Diagnostic Clinic.

Past participants praise the program’s structure and community impact.

“The educators do a fantastic job answering questions and providing practical, research-based information,” said Duane and Debi Sevieri, recent graduates of the program. “It’s a great opportunity to learn and give back to our community.”

To register, visit https://bit.ly/IDMGBeginner or contact Lena Allen at the Bonneville County Extension Office by calling (208) 529-1390 or emailing lallen@uidaho.edu.

Cultivate your skills, connect with fellow gardeners, and help your community grow—become a Master Gardener today!