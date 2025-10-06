Blackfoot Public Library’s bronze ‘hero’ ready for unveiling - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — After years of dreaming, planning and fundraising, the Blackfoot Public Library is ready to unveil its new bronze statue, “A Hero’s Journey,” during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling and meet the sculptor, Daniel Borup, a Shelley High School art teacher and Bingham County resident whose work has earned regional recognition.

Former Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis first saw Borup’s work and suggested it be given a permanent home in a public space. After the library board viewed the statue — affectionately nicknaming the boy “Arthur” — a committee was formed to make the idea a reality.

RELATED: ‘Let’s bring Arthur home.’ Fundraising close on new statue installation at library

The 7-foot-tall bronze statue depicts a young boy holding a sword and cradling a book about knights and dragons under his arm, which the library board saw as a fitting symbol of imagination, courage, and the power of stories.

Maureen Gordon, chair of the library’s statue committee, said the project reflects the library’s belief in investing in the next generation.

“We believe in the future of our children. We wanted something that would lift people up—especially the children—and give something uplifting to our community,” said Gordon. “This is our contribution.”

With the statue’s installation, it will greet visitors entering both the Blackfoot Public Library and City Hall.

Following the unveiling, which will take place outside, the public will be invited into the library to watch a time-lapse video of Borup building the statue.

“The video is really something to see,” said Gordon. “Light refreshments will be served, and community members are encouraged to attend and celebrate this milestone.”

Borup created nine identical versions of “A Hero’s Journey,” with one displayed at the Eaton Public Library in Colorado. The statue even earned first place at the 2023 Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Over the past two years, the library has raised funds through local donations, grants, and community outreach. Contributions have ranged from $5 to several thousand dollars. Donors who give $100 or more will have their names engraved on a plaque at the library and will be recognized online.

RELATED: Blackfoot library director retiring after 45 years

Library board member Cassie Black applied for multiple grants, including an Idaho Community Foundation Grant and a downtown beautification grant through the City of Blackfoot.

Thanks to Borup’s generous local discount and community support, the library project “A Hero’s Journey” has now come full circle.