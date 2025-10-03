Bomb threat that closed roads near local college building deemed false alarm - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After the College of Eastern Idaho alerted students and faculty Friday morning to avoid a building after a bomb threat, police say they have determined it to be not credible.

According to the text message alert from the school, law enforcement was investigating a bomb threat near the Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center, at 101 Technology Drive.

The alert about the reported bomb threat | Courtesy of Courtney Ford

“(Police) have all roads closed at this time,” read the emergency alert. “We ask employees and students to avoid this area until law enforcement has cleared the scene.”

According to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements, the threat was reported at 8:40 a.m.

“Idaho Falls Police Officers responded and helped to secure the facility, and investigated the threat,” Clements says. “We’ve determined the threat was not credible, and we believe the facility is safe at this time.”