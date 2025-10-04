Bonneville County Fire District 1 plans Annual Fire Prevention Open House for public - East Idaho News

AMMON – Bonneville County Fire District 1 is inviting the public to its Fire Prevention Open House set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 2137 S. Ammon Road.

The family-friendly event is part of National Fire Prevention Week and “aims to educate, engage, and connect with the community on the importance of fire safety,” according to a statement released by fire officials

Attendees will have the chance to:

Meet local firefighters and tour the station

Meet the fire safety dalmatians, Polka and Pepper

Explore fire engines and firefighting equipment up close

Learn about disaster recovery resources and equipment

Enjoy kids’ activities and light refreshments

“Fire safety starts at home,” said Fire Marshal Keith Banda. “Our open house is the perfect opportunity to learn life saving tips in a fun, interactive way. We’re excited to open our doors and connect with our community.”

The event is free and open to all ages, according to the statement released on Friday.

“Whether you’re a parent, homeowner, or student, there’s something for everyone to learn, and enjoy,” Banda said.