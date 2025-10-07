City of Idaho Falls to host water tower tribute block party - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls invites the community to come together for a celebration honoring the city’s historic water tower and welcoming the new one. The Water Tower Tribute Block Party, including a fireworks show, will take place on Friday, October 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Idaho Falls on Memorial Drive.

Hosted in partnership with the Idaho Falls Farmers Market and the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, the free, family-friendly event will feature:

• A special night market

• Music

• Water tower-themed giveaways, including hats, shirts and stickers

• A local artist creating a live painting of the tower for attendees to watch

• A water tower-themed art project for kids

• A water tower-themed photo booth

• A community wall where attendees can share what they love about Idaho Falls

• Remarks from community leaders

• A light show on the new water tower

• A fireworks show to cap off the evening

Memorial Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic from 2 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 10, to allow for event setup, takedown, and the safety of attendees. Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, use nearby parking, and allow extra travel time while enjoying the festivities.

“For nearly nine decades, the water tower has served our community and stood as a familiar part of Idaho Falls’ skyline,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “While it’s hard to say goodbye to something so familiar, building a new tower was an important step to protect public safety and prepare for the city’s future. This celebration is a chance to honor our history while embracing what’s ahead.”

The old tower, built in 1937, has long served as a beloved community landmark. However, at 88 years old, it has reached the end of its service life and no longer meets current building codes or seismic requirements. The new water tower was constructed to ensure safety, reliability, and sufficient water storage to support Idaho Falls’ continued growth.

Over the past year, the City of Idaho Falls has hosted various events to honor the legacy of the original tower, including art and photo contests, community art projects, and performances celebrating its role in the city’s history. The upcoming block party will serve as the final tribute, a moment for the community to both say farewell to the old tower and celebrate the new tower.

“This will be the capstone celebration, the big finale, and the last opportunity for our community to come together in honor of the old tower and in anticipation of the new one,” said Mayor Casper. “It is both a farewell and a welcome, a chance to stand together in honor of our history while embracing our future.”

The City of Idaho Falls encourages residents and visitors to join the fun downtown and take part in this one-of-a-kind community celebration. From music and local vendors to the new tower’s dazzling light show and fireworks, the Water Tower Tribute Block Party promises to be a memorable evening for all who attend.

