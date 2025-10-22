Community leader Carrie Getty Scheid dies - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Longtime community leader Carrie Getty Scheid died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Scheid, a recent Idaho Falls Mayor’s Choice Award recipient, was honored in August for her “Outstanding Community Enrichment.”

Scheid, together with husband Jerry Scheid, authored a plain-spoken opinion column that appeared in several news sources, including the Idaho Falls Post Register, for more than a decade.

Often critical of Idaho’s political leaders, Scheid also was well known for praising the positive things happening in Idaho Falls, eastern Idaho and around the state.

“The Idaho Legislature… passed a law last spring establishing the Idaho LAUNCH grant program for high school seniors graduating in spring 2024. It is anticipated there should be enough [funding] to cover half of all graduating seniors,” Scheid stated in a recent column praising the state legislature for making funds available to cover tuition and fees.

A Post Register story about her recognition from Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper included comments about her “accomplishments and involvement in the Idaho Falls community.”

“For more than 30 years, Carrie has helped shape Idaho Falls into the vibrant, compassionate and creative community we know and love today,” Casper said. “From the arts and animal welfare to civic engagement and philanthropy, her impact is immeasurable. It’s a true privilege to celebrate her legacy.”

Soon after the mayor’s award, the City of Idaho Falls included the following on its website in August:

“Scheid played a key role in revitalizing downtown Idaho Falls. As the former executive director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, she helped lead the $4.5 million restoration of the Colonial Theater and the development of the Willard Arts Center. Her efforts also supported the installation of public art, including the well-known art benches throughout downtown. She served on the Downtown Development Corporation board and other civic organizations for many years.

“Appointed in 2016 by Mayor Casper to the city’s Civic Center Advisory Committee, Scheid brought decades of expertise and leadership to the group. She was instrumental in guiding the capital campaign for the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts lobby expansion, helping raise $5 million toward the $7.2 million project. Before that, she oversaw fundraising for the Phase 1 renovation of the interior of the Frontier Center, including the installation of new seating.

“’Scheid’s work extended far beyond the arts,’” Casper said. “’She helped launch Idaho Gives, one of the state’s most successful nonprofit fundraising initiatives, and served on numerous nonprofit boards throughout Idaho. She also helped found the Snake River Animal Shelter and served as a founding board member, helping create a safe space for thousands of animals in need.’”

“She also managed a large email list known as “the Middle” to promote awareness and encourage a commonsense approach to Idaho politics.

“Whether through public art, nonprofit advocacy or civic leadership, Carrie Getty Scheid dedicated her time, energy and passion to strengthening the Idaho Falls community.”

“Carrie has poured her heart and soul into this city,” Casper said. “Her leadership has been generous, visionary and steadfast. We are all better because of her, and I was honored to present her with this award.”

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com as more details are made available.