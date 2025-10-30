Couple opens ice cream franchise's first eastern Idaho location - East Idaho News

AMMON – After serving his country for the last quarter of a century, James Peterson, and his wife, Mary, are now serving customers as the owners of an ice cream shop in Ammon.

The Air Force veteran and his wife opened Stella’s Ice Cream in the new commercial strip on Lincoln and Ammon Road at 3534 East Avalanche Street. The restaurant opened its doors on Oct. 2 and held a grand opening on Oct. 11.

After nearly a month of business, the Petersons are pleased with the response from the community.

“It’s been great. The community has really showed up and it’s been very successful so far,” James tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We’ve really enjoyed getting to know the community.”

Stella’s, a national franchise that serves a variety of homemade ice cream flavors, was founded by Chad Hartley in Nampa in 2018. It now has 19 locations across the U.S., including nine in Idaho. The Ammon location is the first one in eastern Idaho.

James says many locals are familiar with the restaurant in the Boise area and have stopped by the Ammon store to show support.

“They’re now super excited that it’s over here in Idaho Falls,” says James. “A lot of people that live close are really excited about having something (on this side of town).”

Its menu includes 12 regular flavors and eight non-dairy flavors. There are also four seasonal rotating flavors. Watch Mary make ice cream in the video above.

Mary Peterson making ice cream inside her shop. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com.com

The Petersons relocated to Idaho Falls last summer after a 25-year military career. Mary’s grandmother grew up in Milo, but they’d visited the area before and wanted to make it their permanent home.

They discovered Stella’s on a recent trip to Boise and James said that inspired them to open one in eastern Idaho.

Military service

James was an Air Force colonel at the time of his retirement and began his military service just before the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

“I was in pilot training on 9/11,” James says.

Although he was not involved in the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021, James said it’s another historic bookend of his career.

Mary and James Peterson at his Air Force retirement ceremony in 2024. | Courtesy Mary Peterson

James says serving his country in the military is something he felt called to do from a young age. He grew up in Orem, Utah, and remembers reading books about aircraft from the school library in junior high, which sparked his interest in flying.

As he reflects on his military career, he cites several experiences that stand out. Among them is serving as a bomber pilot and working on some “interesting projects” at the Pentagon.

“I had some amazing experiences as an advisor to some (high-profile) leaders. Everything from working in the halls of Congress to meeting and advising leaders on foreign policy,” he says.

He worked with four-star General James Dickinson in helping to reestablish U.S. Space Command several years ago and was involved in “taking out the enemy” during combat and “helping people in bad situations.”

James also worked as an event coordinator and speech writer for Gen. Martin Dempsey when he served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon from 2011-2015.

“I’ve traveled all over the world … but (Idaho Falls) was the only place — there was never a place that trumped Idaho Falls and eastern Idaho,” James says. “I came up here on a road trip with a friend in college and just fell in love with the area.”

James Peterson in the cockpit of a plane getting ready for a U-2 flight. | Courtesy Mary Peterson

Settling down and making people happy

Although the Petersons didn’t come here with the intention of starting a business, they’re thrilled to have something that makes people happy.

“He’s so happy,” Mary says, tearing up. “He has a great mind and is incredible with strategy. Very good at his job in the military, but after so many years doing that it’s fun to see him do something light that makes him happy.”

The Petersons are hoping to expand in the future. They’d like to open a store in Rexburg and Pocatello eventually and create something they can pass on to their kids.

Stella’s Ice Cream is open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday with an 11 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday.