 COURTROOM INSIDER | How this local father is using tragedy to help others find hope - East Idaho News
Submit a name to Secret Santa
COURTROOM INSIDER

COURTROOM INSIDER | How this local father is using tragedy to help others find hope

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Ashton Holbrook shares his emotional story of healing after his 7-year-old daughter was killed in a crash two days before Thanksgiving in 2015.

He’s on a mission to help other parents who lose children and shares his journey working in mental health.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION