COURTROOM INSIDER | The disturbing case of Patty Otto. What really happened to this young Idaho mom? - East Idaho News

 COURTROOM INSIDER | The disturbing case of Patty Otto. What really happened to this young Idaho mom?
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | The disturbing case of Patty Otto. What really happened to this young Idaho mom?

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton takes a closer look at the disappearance of Patty Otto. The young mother of two vanished in 1976 – and there have been crazy twists and turns ever since.

Patty’s daughter, Suzanne Timms, joins Nate to talk about the case and how she hopes it will be solved.

