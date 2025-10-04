COURTROOM INSIDER | The disturbing case of Patty Otto. What really happened to this young Idaho mom? - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | The disturbing case of Patty Otto. What really happened to this young Idaho mom?Published at | Updated at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton takes a closer look at the disappearance of Patty Otto. The young mother of two vanished in 1976 – and there have been crazy twists and turns ever since.
Patty’s daughter, Suzanne Timms, joins Nate to talk about the case and how she hopes it will be solved.
Watch in the video player above.
