COURTROOM INSIDER | When the music stopped: Officer Josh Bitsko and the Las Vegas Massacre 8 years later - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” it’s the worst mass shooting in modern American history. Eight years ago tonight, 60 people were killed and more than 850 were wounded in the Route 91 massacre in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Capt. Josh Bitsko responded to the scene and joins Nate to talk about his experience, how he’s coped and his new book: “The Courage to Live.”
You can learn more about Bitsko and his book here.
