Deleta Skating steps in to give Pocatello’s mall walkers a new home - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A longtime Pocatello business is stepping up to fill a void left by the closure of the Pine Ridge Mall.

With the loss of one of the area’s most popular walking spots, Deleta Skating and Family Fun Center is opening its doors to a new generation of “mall walkers” — offering a safe, social, and temperature-controlled space for locals to keep moving through the colder months.

“After the demolition of the Pine Ridge Mall, we heard from a lot of people who missed having a place to walk and connect,” said manager Kathryn Christensen. “We’re thrilled to provide that space — indoors, safe and social.”

RELATED: With demolition of Pine Ridge Mall in sight, local business owners are looking elsewhere

Beginning Nov. 3, Deleta will host Mall Walker Mornings from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday and Wednesday. For a $2 admission fee, participants can enjoy a leisurely walk around the skating floor while upbeat tunes from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s play over the speakers.

While the mall once offered a free walking space, Christensen said Deleta’s modest fee helps cover staffing and security costs.

“We tried to keep it as cheap as possible,” she said. “We’re a business, but we also really want this to serve the community.”

Christensen said the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive in just the few days since they made the announcement.

“It’s been heartwarming,” Christensen said. “Some local businesses and organizations have already reached out, offering to sponsor walkers or cover the cost for seniors who might not be able to afford it. People are paying it forward, and it’s wonderful to see.”

For more than half a century, Deleta Skating has been a beloved gathering place for generations of Pocatello families. Established in the 1960s on Yellowstone Avenue, it became the go-to spot for school outings, birthday parties, and weekend fun, where kids laced up skates and glided under disco lights and mirrored balls.

RELATED: Escape a haunted madhouse at Deleta starting this weekend

Over the years, Deleta has evolved to meet the community’s changing needs. What began as a roller rink has grown into a full-fledged family entertainment center, now featuring arcade games, party rooms, a snack bar, and even escape rooms.

The addition of the new walking program is just the latest example of Deleta’s commitment to staying relevant while maintaining its nostalgic charm.

“Deleta has always been about bringing people together — whether they’re skating, playing or now walking,” Christensen said. “We just want people to feel welcome, stay active and have fun.”

For updates on walking schedules and other activities, follow Deleta Skating on Facebook.