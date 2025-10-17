Deputy who tracked down patient’s water bottle at hospital gets Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a sheriff’s deputy working at Mountain View Hospital who went above and beyond to help a patient. It said:

It is the little things that matter most, especially when it comes to a “water bottle” left and lost at Mountain View Hospital during an outpatient procedure appointment. It wasn’t just a water bottle – it was a special 40 oz. magic item that finally got my husband to drink enough water every day. We ordered it on Amazon, as it would keep drinks hot and cold for days. It was more than our budget would allow, but we saved and ordered one for each of us, both blue, with each a different hue to tell them apart. We have a daily early morning routine of discussing our goals of the day, and sipping on our water bottles filled with water and a “Zipfizz”. We also write our five daily gratitudes and share them. It’s like a special early morning date, before the day gets extremely busy.

When my husband left his bottle somewhere in the hospital and couldn’t find it, it wasn’t just losing a replaceable item… it was losing what it represented, as we knew it would be a while before we could replace it.

We called the hospital the next day and were transferred to security, and a kind voice answered, Tracy Cox. It wasn’t in lost and found, and we figured that we would never see it again. However, after giving her my phone number, she texted me a little later and asked what time we arrived at the hospital and what we did. I responded with an account of where we went from the moment we arrived. A little while later, she called and said she found where my husband had set the bottle down, and said that the department still had it. She watched the camera footage and was able to trace our steps. She found our water bottle!

Who spends that kind of time looking for a water bottle? Not only that, when we went to pick it up, we went to the wrong entrance. I called, and she gave us the correct entrance, even saying, “I will bring it out to you”. Who does that kind of service?

Tracy Cox was our angel. She is one of the security personnel at Mountain View Hospital and has been with the Bonneville Sheriff’s Office for 35 years. This world would be in a much better place if there were more people like Tracy Cox. She has gone above and beyond to help us, especially for a simple water bottle, and Mountain View Hospital is extremely lucky to have her around!

We felt that Tracy deserved a surprise for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!