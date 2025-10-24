Dude's Public Market: A happening place where Pocatello’s past meets the present - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — What exactly is Dude’s Public Market? It’s a bustling downtown gathering place where coffee, sushi and homestyle favorites meet a rich slice of Pocatello history — all under one roof. Open seven days a week, the market is the dream and creation of local businessman Jim Young.

The name “Dude’s” pays tribute to a much older establishment, Dude’s Café and Fountain, though its earliest roots go even further back to a beloved downtown sweet shop called The Lazon Confectionery run by beloved Greek immigrant and businessman Mike Dudunake.

Young purchased the historic building in 2021 with a vision inspired by larger urban food halls — a communal space housing multiple kitchens and long-term food vendors, where visitors can eat, meet and linger.

From 1900s sweet shop to a new day social hub

Long before the aroma of freshly roasted coffee filled the air at 240 S. Main St., the building was home to Lazon Confectionery—a beloved downtown gathering spot known for its ice cream, sodas, lunches, candy and even beer in the early 1900s. In later decades, Dude’s evolved into a 24-hour café popular with Pocatello’s railroad workers.

An old picture of Dude’s Cafe and Fountain with businessmen Paul (standing) and Harry Dudanake pouring. Notice the sign for Farr’s ice cream, still a popular favorite in eastern Idaho. | Courtesy photo

Three dudes stand outside of Dude’s Cafe back in the day. The brick wall is now part of the interior of Dude’s Public Market where original advertisements and signage are still on the wall. | Courtesy photo

In 1955, the building was expanded to include additional square footage and a modernized storefront. Records show it housed a general merchandise store, although EastIdahoNews.com couldn’t confirm the actual business name.

In more recent years, the space has housed a state liquor store and the Grape Van Gogh art studio.

“Part of my goal was to see how we could do this and reclaim a piece of Pocatello history,” Young said. “I learned about the Dudunake family a couple of months into construction. Once I discovered the history behind Dude’s, I reached out to the matriarch, Maria Dudunake, and she gave me her permission to use the name.”

Recreating a local landmark

Young dove headfirst into the project while the country was still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, facing challenges that included supply shortages and a lack of available labor.

Though Young is the sole owner, he still calls the venture a “family business” because so many relatives and friends pitched in along the way. “There are very few people in my circle who haven’t lifted a hammer or cleaned a hall,” Young said.

“The idea was to bring together a mix of independent businesses under one roof, the kind of thing you see in bigger cities like Seattle,” Young said. “Local businesses can anchor off one another, which is mutually beneficial to all.”

Additionally, Young set out to highlight Pocatello’s history, renovating the space with a careful balance of old and new. The century-old structure was restored using reclaimed wood from the former Monarch Building, while original handmade tilework from Dude’s Cafe and long-hidden wooden beams carefully preserved to showcase the building’s historic charm.

“While renovating and digging the drain line, we found treasures from the original restaurant such as old bricks and broken pieces of china,” he said.

The result is a building that feels both timeless and trendy — complete with free Wi-Fi, ample seating and the faded echoes of history still visible on the walls.

Some of the original Dude’s advertising remains intact, painted on what used to be the outer wall and now serves as an interior feature where they once advertised milkshakes for 10 cents and ice cream cones for 5 cents.

What a deal! Original signage advertising milkshakes for 10 cents and ice cream cones for 5 cents adds vintage charm to the atmosphere at Dude’s Public Market. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Dude’s was one of the first places in town to promote bringing a date out to dinner — one of the old signs on the wall even says, ‘Booths for Ladies,’” Young said.

A marketplace built on community

Today, Dude’s Public Market is home to four tenants: Gleans Coffee Roastery was the first to move in, followed by Melted Magic know for their comfort food like biscuits and gravy and grilled cheese sandwiches, now celebrating its first anniversary. Yoimi, a fast-growing hibachi chain similar to Fuji but without the frills, joined soon after. Soon to come is Creeanna’s Bakery, offering a unique blend of American and African-inspired foods.

RELATED: New Pocatello coffee shop selling locally sourced products with community benefits

Just like in days gone by, the new Dude’s Public Market is again a place where people gather — though today the menu features trendy foodie items like specialty coffee and smoothies, sizzling hibachi, and homestyle favorites.

“We’re here in what I consider the heart of historic Old Town. Dude’s is the perfect starting — and ending — point for anyone exploring downtown Pocatello,” Young said. “We’re a space that welcomes everyone — from students and artists to business leaders and local politicians —and is open seven days a week.”

Young said the project turned into more than a labor of love. It became his passion while opening his eyes to the challenges of a community and the development of downtown.

“My passion and my dream have finally come to life — the market is thriving, and I feel fulfilled,” Young said. “More than anything, I want people to experience the balance of old and new here — to feel the history, the art, the space, and the food. When they come to Dude’s, I want them to leave happy.”

While Young says Dude’s Public Market is close to where he envisioned it, he still has plans to grow. Next summer, he hopes to expand the back patio, adding an enclosed area for events and outdoor dining during the warmer months.

For current business hours, updates and events, follow Dude’s Public Market on Facebook.