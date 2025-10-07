Echoes of the city's past to come alive in Phantoms & Fugues - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Symphony.

IDAHO FALLS — History has a voice in Idaho Falls, and this October it will be heard in an unforgettable blend of story and sound.

The Idaho Falls Symphony and the Museum of Idaho join forces for Phantoms & Fugues, an evening of eerie true tales and evocative music on Friday, October 10, at 7 P.M. in the historic Trinity United Methodist Church.

At the heart of the program are the stories that shaped this community. Museum of Idaho storyteller Chloe Doucette will guide audiences through chilling episodes from the city’s past—hauntings, legends, and brushes with the unexplained — while Symphony Executive Director Carrie Athay adds context and local color.

Their narratives draw on real events and long-held lore, placing listeners right where history and mystery intertwine.

Live music deepens the atmosphere: the Merino String Quartet and organist Dr. Daniel Kerr weave a sonic landscape that moves from the whisper of frontier spirits to the grandeur of the Trinity Church’s historic pipe organ. Each piece is chosen to heighten the drama of the tales, creating a fully immersive evening where Idaho Falls’ heritage resonates in every note and every word.

“Phantoms & Fugues is more than a concert,” says Athay. “It’s a chance to experience the city’s past in the very spaces where these stories unfolded.”