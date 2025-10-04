Elks Lodge plans Trunk or Treat and Scouts' Spook Alley - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Elks Lodge #1087 is planning a Halloween Trunk or Treat and Scouts’ Spook Alley open to all local boys and girls.

The event will take place 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the lower parking lot of the Elks Lodge #1087, 640 E. Elva St. in Idaho Falls.

Candy and goodies will be handed out “from scores of vehicles that have all manner of ghosts, goblins, clowns and cartoon characters,” organizers stated.

Downstairs in the Elks Lodge there is also more fun and goodies when children go through the Scouts’ SpookAlley.