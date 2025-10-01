Fish and Game called after a moose is on the loose in Ammon - East Idaho News

AMMON — A moose was spotted moseying near the intersection of Hitt and Lincoln Roads Wednesday afternoon.

James Brower, Regional Communications Manager for Idaho Fish and Game, told EastIdahoNews.com the moose was tranquilized and was taken back to the wild.

He said he is unsure why the young bull moose was in the area, but said it is mating season for the animal and guessed the moose had taken a longer walk to find a mate, resulting in him landing on Hitt Road.

As winter is a few months away, Brower said it’ll become a bit more common to see them within city limits as they are looking for food. Often, moose will travel at night when things are quieter and in the morning, folks will see them eating their trees or other vegetation.

If a moose is spotted in a neighborhood or near a busy road, Brower asks the community to give Fish and Game a call with a good description. The number of Fish and Game is (208) 525-7280.

No damage was reported from the moose.