Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo earns back-to-back PRCA top five honors - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – The Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo has once again received national recognition, earning a coveted spot as a PRCA Top 5 Medium Market Rodeo for the second consecutive year.

Conducted annually at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot, the event continues to draw top competitors and huge crowds.

Dennis Marshall, chairman and board director of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, shared his

appreciation for the talent that the rodeo attracts each September.

“We owe it all to the world-class rodeo contestants whose talent and grit make our event truly exceptional,” Marshall said. “A heartfelt thank you goes out to our generous Sponsors, dedicated Stock and Production Contractors, passionate rodeo fans, and the tireless Rodeo Committee Volunteers. Your support and commitment make this recognition possible. We couldn’t do it without you.”

Now in its 14th year, the Gem State Classic has already earned two PRCA Small Market Rodeo

of the Year titles, and its continued rise reflects the strength of Idaho’s rodeo spirit.

PRCA members will cast their votes for the Top Rodeos in each category from Oct. 28-31, with

winners announced at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point in Las Vegas on Dec. 3.

“The Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo continues to raise the bar for rodeo entertainment,” said Rodeo Superintendent Valorie Blanchard. “With strong partnerships, exceptional livestock and

the unwavering support of the PRCA and its athletes, the Eastern Idaho State Fair is proud to

represent Idaho on the national rodeo stage.”