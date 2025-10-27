I worked as a vet tech at the Snake River Animal Shelter and here's what I learned - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different careers and today, I’m Workin’ It with the vet techs at Snake River Animal Shelter.

I spent some time with Stephanie Geraughty and Erica Didden, learning how to restrain a dog for paw clippings and other grooming tasks. I also helped prepare and sterilize instruments for surgery. I cleaned a dog with antiseptic to get it ready for a spay/neuter procedure.

Watch it in the video above.

