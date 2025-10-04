Idaho Falls hosting end-of-season neighborhood clean-up - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Code Enforcement, a unit within the Idaho Falls Police, is hosting a neighborhood clean-up next week to offer community members another option for end of the season clean-up efforts.

Code Enforcement Officers will be set up in the church parking lot at 1235 Juniper Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, Oct. 7 – 10, with dumpsters for household, construction, brush debris, and metal available for community use, free of charge. Household, construction and brush debris dumpsters are provided by the Idaho Falls Sanitation division. Millcreek Metal is generously providing the metal dumpster.

Code Enforcement participates in city-wide clean-up efforts each Spring across the city. This additional fall clean up is intended to assist residents in this neighborhood. Community members across the city are welcome to take advantage of this opportunity as well.

Certain types of waste, including hazardous waste, demolition material, tires, and large appliances are required to be disposed of differently. Household hazardous waste, including paint thinner, batteries, fertilizer and antifreeze for example, can be taken to the Bonneville County Transfer Station on specific days.

For information about specific items and their proper disposal methods, please visit the Idaho Falls Police website.