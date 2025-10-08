Idaho Falls man arrested after allegedly breaking into house, then stealing neighbor's truck and fishing boat - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 29-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he reportedly walked into a stranger’s basement, before leaving and stealing their neighbor’s truck and fishing boat.

Dylan Lutz is charged with felonies for grand theft and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors for eluding an officer, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful entry.

According to a release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called to Helios Lane near Iona just before 6 a.m., where it was reported that a man, later identified as Lutz, had entered a home but fled upon being confronted by the people inside.

When they arrived in the area, they found an unoccupied vehicle that Lutz had reportedly driven to the area. A few minutes later, a nearby resident reported their pickup, which was hauling a boat, had been stolen.

Deputies contacted the pickup owner, who said the pickup was taken just a few minutes after he went out to start it so it could warm up. As they were talking, the owner spotted the pickup driving away from the area toward Foothill Road.

A deputy was able to get behind the pickup and attempt a traffic stop, but Lutz failed to yield and continued driving away from the area.

A short distance later, Lutz pulled over on North Foothill Road and ran from the truck. After a brief chase, Lutz was detained and identified as the suspect who entered the home on Helios Lane. During a search of Lutz, deputies reportedly seized a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Lutz was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 22. If convicted, he could face up to 26 and a half years in prison.

Though Lutz has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.