Idaho Falls man identified following fatal car crash involving a cow - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY – A man who died as a result of car crash involving a cow in the road has been identified.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez has identified the man as Ricardo Salazar-Osorio, 30, of Idaho Falls.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the crash that happened Monday morning at 6:55 a.m. on US Highway 26 at mile marker 365.

RELATED | 30-year-old man dies after striking cow on roadway near Swan Valley

Salazar-Osorio was driving east in a 2010 Volkswagen CC when he struck a cow that was on the roadway. The Volkswagen became disabled in the travel lane.

Due to thick fog and darkness in the area, a 2019 Ram 2500 pickup, driven by a 19-year-old man from Idaho Falls, that was also driving east, hit the Volkswagen.

Salazar-Osorio died at the scene. The 19-year-old driver of the Ram was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

US-26 was blocked for approximately four hours while crews investigated the incident.