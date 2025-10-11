Idaho Falls Symphony to present 'Sounds of the American West' through music and film - East Idaho News

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Symphony:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony invites the community to an unforgettable evening of music and imagery with Sounds of the American West, presented by Mountain View Hospital and Teton Cancer Institute in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts.

The centerpiece of the evening is a collaboration between Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon and Emmy award-winning Idaho filmmaker Kris Millgate of Tight Line Media.

Higdon’s sweeping orchestral score “All Things Majestic” will come alive through Millgate’s newly created film, showcasing breathtaking images of the Western landscape—from soaring mountain vistas to intimate details of rivers and wildlife.

Commissioned by the Grand Teton Music Festival in 2011, Higdon’s work captures the awe and wonder of the American West, now reimagined with Millgate’s cinematic lens for Idaho Falls audiences.

“This partnership between Higdon’s music and Millgate’s film will be unlike anything our audiences have experienced before,” said Music Director Thomas Heuser. “It’s a stunning reminder of the landscapes we call home and the ways art can help us see them with fresh eyes.”

The program also features Ferde Grofé’s Grand Canyon Suite, a colorful portrait in sound that moves from the quiet glow of a canyon sunrise to the drama of a desert thunderstorm. Completing the evening is Aaron Copland’s iconic “Fanfare for the Common Man,” a stirring anthem that showcases the brilliance of the Symphony’s brass section and embodies the resilient spirit of America.

Through the generosity of Mountain View Hospital, Teton Cancer Institute, ElevateHer Music, Blue Cross Of Idaho, Arthur & Annelies Kull, and Lisa & Bryce Burtenshaw, this concert not only celebrates the beauty of the American West but also honors the strength of those facing breast cancer.

The Symphony is proud to unite music, film, and community in a performance that uplifts and inspires.

Tickets and Information:

“Sounds of the American West” will be performed Saturday, October 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available online at ifsymphony.org or by calling 208-529-1080.

About the Idaho Falls Symphony

Founded in 1949, the Idaho Falls Symphony is a cornerstone of cultural life in southeastern Idaho, offering world-class performances and educational outreach.

For 75 years, the Symphony has brought inspiring music to the community, celebrating both classical masterpieces and contemporary works. With a commitment to enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike, the Symphony continues to be a leader in the arts in the region.