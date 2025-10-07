Idaho gas prices in slow and steady decline - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Many Idaho drivers saw little change at the gas pumps this week. According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.47, which is two cents less than a week ago, the same price as a month ago, and a penny more than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.13 per gallon, which is the same as a week ago, seven cents less than a month ago, and four cents cheaper than a year ago. Idaho once again ranks 8th in the country for the most expensive fuel.

“Fuel demand is on the decline, but a sharp spike in the cost of crude oil may have briefly disrupted a more seasonal pattern,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Hopefully, falling gas prices will pick up speed as we head further into Fall.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $62 per barrel. If the cost of crude drops this week, gas prices could follow.

According to the Energy Information Administration, refineries are currently operating at just over 91% of capacity, a nearly 2% decrease from the previous week. As refineries schedule downtime to perform seasonal maintenance, any unexpected repairs could profoundly affect the gasoline supply. Fortunately, this year’s hurricane season has played a minimal role in gas prices so far.

“Using TOP TIER gasoline can help keep your vehicle in good condition,” Conde said. “Regular vehicle maintenance can make all the difference in fuel economy and engine performance.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Oct. 6:

Boise – $3.50

Coeur d’Alene – $3.53

Franklin – $3.38

Idaho Falls – $3.33

Lewiston – $3.42

Pocatello – $3.37

Rexburg – $3.42

Twin Falls – $3.45