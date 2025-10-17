Idaho ski areas listed among USA TODAY 10Best Awards - East Idaho News

KELLOGG — USA TODAY 10Best has nominated Idaho ski-related destinations in all 10 “Hit the Slopes” categories in its 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Grand Targhee Resort, which is affiliated with Ski Idaho because the only way to reach the “Wydaho” resort is via Driggs, is a contender for Best Ski Resort this year.

Idaho nominees in other categories include the following:

The cities of Ketchum and McCall are nominated for Best Ski Town.

Grumpy’s in Ketchum and Taps Bar at Grand Targhee are nominated for Best Aprés-Ski Bar.

Galena Lodge, a community-owned lodge north of Sun Valley, is nominated for Best Cross-Country Ski Resort.

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area is nominated for Best Place for Snow Tubing.

Bald Mountain near Pierce in North Central Idaho is nominated for Best Place for Snowboarding, and so is Grand Targhee. The former destination won the accolade two years ago.

Humbird at Schweitzer and Sun Valley Lodge at Sun Valley Resort are nominated for Best Ski Hotel.

The Reserve at Tamarack Resort and the Roundhouse at Sun Valley are contenders for Best Ski Restaurant again, plus the Powder Cache at Grand Targhee is also nominated this year. The Reserve at Tamarack has won the accolade the last two years.

* Greenwood’s Ski Haus in Boise and the four Sturtevants locations throughout the greater Sun Valley area are nominated as Best Ski Shop.

* Brundage MTN Sports School, Grand Targhee Mountain Sports School, and Sun Valley Snowsports School are vying for Best Ski School.

“We’re thrilled to see the mountains, communities, instructors, and small businesses that make Idaho such an authentic and welcoming place to ski and snowboard recognized on the national stage once again,” Ski Idaho president and Silver Mountain Resort GM Jeff Colburn said. “These nominations celebrate the unique experiences Idaho mountains and towns offer — from laid-back local ski hills to legendary resorts. And while the Gem State may fly under the radar, our skiing and snowboarding culture runs deep.”

Voting for the USA TODAY 10Best 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards ends Monday Nov. 10 at noon EST. You can vote once per day per category until the polls close. Visit 10best.usatoday.com/awards to vote for your favorite destinations.

Nominated by experts and ranked by readers, USA TODAY 10Best’s Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate the best of travel, food, lifestyle, and beyond.

About Ski Idaho

Founded in 1982, the Idaho Ski Areas Association, a.k.a. Ski Idaho, is a nonprofit association funded in part by the Idaho Travel Council via the state’s 2 percent lodging tax paid by travelers and collected by hotel, motel, private campground, and vacation rentals owners.

Boasting 29,000 feet of vertical spanning more than 22,000 acres, Idaho is home to America’s first destination ski resort, the birthplace of the chairlift, and often considered the soul of skiing. Its 19 family friendly alpine ski areas offer trails and backcountry for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels, breathtaking views, hundreds of inches of fresh powder, affordable passes, and short lift lines.

Many Ski Idaho destinations open for the summer season, as well, to provide lift-served mountain biking, scenic chairlift rides, hiking and trail running, disc golf, horseback riding, and more. Visit skiidaho.us for more details.