Improved Cedar Point Boat Launch allows for easier river access - East Idaho News

The following is a press release from Idaho Falls Power:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power a division of the City of Idaho Falls, in partnership with Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG), is proud to announce the successful completion of significant improvements to the Cedar Point Boat Launch, located south of the Gem State Dam.

This collaborative project enhances recreational access to the Snake River and supports ongoing efforts to provide close outdoor community recreation opportunities.

The utility as part of its recreation commitments surrounding the hydro power project made upgrades at Cedar Point, which includes an improved boat ramp and access roads, a new vault toilet, signage, expanded and delineated parking and enhanced shoreline stabilization.

“We looked at the site holistically and designed it to provide a safer and more convenient experience for boaters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts,” said Stephen Boorman, Interim Idaho Falls Power General Manager

With its proximity to town and the popular Gem State Fishing Pond, Cedar Point has long been a great place for a boat launch. However, until the recent improvements, it was inaccessible for some watercraft due to the difficult topography.

“Improving the Snake River corridor is a high priority for the City of Idaho Falls,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “The river is a focal point of our community, and these improvements are expected to increase usage and better accommodate a variety of recreational activities, including fishing, kayaking and boating.”

“Our 2022 angler opinion survey indicated ‘maintaining existing fishing access sites’ is the second most important thing IDFG does for our angling public,” said Brett High, Regional Fisheries Manager for IDFG. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Idaho Falls Power to improve the access site below Gem State Dam and use the funds our sportsmen and women contribute when they purchase hunting and fishing licenses to help make these improvements.”

The Cedar Point project reflects the city’s continued investment in community infrastructure that supports outdoor living, enhances quality of life and strengthens local partnerships.