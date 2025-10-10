ISU event marks 'Indigenous Joy – Celebrating Strength & Resilience' - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State University:

POCATELLO –– Idaho State University will host its annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration on Monday, October 13, 2025, honoring the diverse Indigenous cultures, histories, and contributions of peoples from across the globe. This year’s theme, “Indigenous Joy: Celebrating Strength & Resilience,” recognizes the shared spirit of endurance, creativity, and cultural pride that connects Indigenous communities everywhere.

Planned by Native American Student Services in partnership with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the celebration is a key expression of the Memorandum of Agreement between ISU and the Tribes, which affirms their shared commitment to collaboration, education, and mutual respect.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom, beginning with a Sunrise Ceremony led by Fort Hall Business Council Vice Chairman Lee Juan Tendoy at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center. The day will feature keynote presentations, cultural performances, art, research showcases, and interactive learning opportunities open to the public and available virtually via Zoom.

Keynote speaker Lynette St. Clair will present “Peace, Love, and Frybread: A Celebration of Strength and Resilience Through Generations.” Additional sessions will include presentations by Alonzo “Punkin” Coby, Willow Abrahamson, and Dr. Laticia Herkshan, as well as performances by the Sho-Ban High School Dance Troupe and Sage Point Singers.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy activities hosted by the Idaho Museum of Natural History, demonstrations on stone tool making, a student Research Lightning Talk competition offering $500 in prizes, and an art showcase featuring works from Native and Indigenous youth, students, and community artists. Vendors, food trucks, raffles, and art displays will also be available.

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day gives our campus and community an opportunity to come together in respect and celebration,” said Echo Marshall, ISU Director of Tribal Relations. “It’s a day to honor the world’s Indigenous cultures – past, present, and future – and to reaffirm ISU’s commitment to partnership, education, and inclusion alongside the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.”

The event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. Advance registration is encouraged at www.isu.edu/ipd/register.

Event Details

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Idaho State University, Pond Student Union Ballroom

Cost: Free and open to the public

Virtual attendance: via Zoom available

For more information, contact Native American Student Services at (208) 282-1218 or nass@isu.edu.