'It's the sound of a life stolen,': Arco woman sentenced to probation after fatal crash near INL - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — An Arco woman who caused a fatal crash near Idaho National Laboratory was sentenced to probation on Sept. 4.

Kenadee Bowcutt, 25, was initially charged with felony vehicular manslaughter for causing the death of Jimmy Broncho, 58.

However, on Aug. 12, Bowcutt accepted a plea agreement in which she agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter with a sentence of 365 days in jail to be suspended in place of two years of probation.

Magistrate Judge James Howard Barrett Jr. accepted the agreement and sentenced Bowcutt to two years of probation.

The crash occurred on May 1, 2024, in the early morning hours when two vehicles collided near the INL Puzzle. Witnesses told troopers that the vehicle driven by Bowcutt had been drifting between lanes and driving erratically. According to court documents, troopers with Idaho State Police investigated the crash and discovered drug paraphernalia inside her vehicle. Bowcutt was interviewed and admitted to a trooper that she had consumed alcohol and marijuana the night before.

Sentencing

At the start of the sentencing, Barrett said District Judge Stephen Dunn mediated the agreement between Bowcutt and the state. Through knowing Dunn and his experience, Barrett said that is why he accepted the agreement.

Bowcutt’s attorney, Curtis Smith, told the court that, in cases like this, while tragic, no matter the outcome, it will never be enough to bring back Broncho.

“There isn’t anybody that would be satisfied with any resolution in this case, because we’ve lost a human being, and that can’t be replaced,” Smith said.

Looking at the case as a whole, Smith said that the state was missing evidence that would’ve made prosecuting this case difficult.

He stated that the blood draws and other items were not available. He said it is doubtful a jury would have convicted her if the case had gone to trial.

“We’re here today because my client is willing to accept responsibility for what happened, albeit to the reduced charge of a misdemeanor,” Smith said.

Smith lauded the work done by the district judge to help reach an agreement between the two parties and speaking with the family of Broncho.

The victim’s family spoke and expressed frustration over the agreement due to Bowcutt admitting to consuming alcohol and marijuana the night before the accident in court records.

The eldest son of Broncho asked the court how someone can go from admitting to using drugs, get a bond, and walk out of court after ending someone’s life.

“I don’t believe in this slap on the wrist, I believe there should be consequences,” he said. “My dad deserved justice, and we deserve to see that in this court system.”

Another one of Broncho’s sons spoke about when he heard the news of his father’s accident while serving in the Marines in Japan. He said he didn’t celebrate the end of his service, but returned to see his father die after his family decided to take him off life support.

“We listened to his labored breathing, what the doctors called a death rattle. That sound still echoes in my mind. It’s the sound of a life stolen. It’s the sound of our hearts breaking,” he said.

Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Oliver Wimbish spoke next and agreed with Smith, appreciating the work Dunn had done in helping the agreement come to fruition.

He stated that the work done was not intended to expedite the case, but was a lengthy effort involving Dunn, the Broncho family, and the Bowcutts’ defense.

“I know where they stand, and I know that they are not happy with how today has come about, and I do not blame them,” Wimbish said.

Wimbish said that what this case came down to was what could be proven and what may have been, and he hopes that the sentencing is one step closer to helping the Broncho family get closure.

Bowcutt was given the opportunity to speak, telling the court that she is deeply sorry for the loss of Broncho and how it affected his family.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish the outcome of the accident was different,” Bowcutt said.

Barrett said he appreciates the comments made by Broncho’s family and acknowledges that with a binding agreement, there isn’t much he can do aside from imposing Bowcutt’s sentence.

In addition to Bowcutt’s sentence, Barrett also imposed a fine of $1,000, but suspended $500 of it. There was also an order for reimbursement to pretrial services in the amount of $210.

He also ordered that Bowcutt comply with any alcohol or drug evaluation, education, and complete that program. As well as any class assigned to her while on probation. She is also ordered not to consume alcohol or drugs or go into any place of business where alcohol is its primary source of income.

Barrett also suspended Bowcutt’s driving license for six months.

Bowcutt is scheduled to appear before Barrett for a review hearing at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 13. He said this is to ensure Bowcutt is following through with her probation.