Charges filed against Arco woman in fatal crash near INL - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — A woman who was involved in a fatal crash in May on U.S. Highway 20 near the Idaho National Laboratory has been charged.

Kenadee Bowcutt, 25, of Arco, was charged on March 5 with felony vehicular manslaughter in the death of Jimmy Broncho, 58. If she is found guilty, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Nissan Cube and a Toyota Corolla, and both drivers were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Three witnesses came forward and spoke with the trooper about seeing the Cube drive erratically.

One witness, who was behind the Corolla, said he remembers “everything went black,” and driving around the debris.

The man stopped near the Cube and went to see if the driver, identified as Bowcutt, was OK and stayed with her until she was taken by paramedics.

Two other witnesses told the trooper they had seen the Cube pass them and both corroborated that Bowcutt had been drifting in between the lanes and into oncoming traffic.

The documents state the trooper began to photograph and search the Cube and found rolling paper between the front seat and inside the front passenger door. The trooper also found a vape pod.

On the floorboard of the front passenger was a clear tube with a sticker on it in the shape of a marijuana leaf and the wording “72.10% THC.”

Bowcutt’s wallet was found and a vape cartridge was found with a red sticker of a marijuana leaf. Inside the glove box, a plastic bag was found with “brown/green colored dried products with a stalk and a circular top.”

The trooper identified it as a psilocybin mushroom.

Bowcutt was interviewed and told the trooper that she was driving home to Arco and admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana the night before.

She also admitted that the items found inside belonged to her except for the mushrooms.

Broncho died on May 11 after he succumbed to his injuries. A statement from him was not obtained.

Bowcutt is scheduled for a preliminary hearing with Magistrate Judge James Howard Barrett at 8:30 a.m. on April 17.

Though Bowcutt has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.