Local fitness gym re-opening under new ownership - East Idaho News

AMMON – Orangetheory Fitness in Ammon is back open under new ownership.

Kim Hatch and her husband, Bret, of Idaho Falls, recently acquired the business at 2674 East Sunnyside Road from the previous owner. They own it with Randie and Drew Case of Shelley.

The group will enroll new members during a pre-sale celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It’ll be the founders’ rates, so the cheapest rates they’ll ever get,” Randie tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We’re going to have some other businesses we’re partnering with in the wellness industry. They can come get food and drink and check it out.”

The number of enrollees will determine its opening date. Right now, they’re hoping to open by the end of November.

Orangetheory Fitness is famous for its heart-pumping, science-backed workouts under an orange light that combine cardio and strength training. Classes are available to customers to match their goals and fitness level.

“It’s a heart rate-based workout. You wear a heart monitor to track your heart rate,” Bret says. “The science behind Orangetheory is that you want to get your heart rate into the orange zone for at least 15 to 20 minutes of the workout. By doing that, you kick your body into overdrive, and you burn more calories over the next 36 hours.”

Orangetheory is a national franchise founded by Ellen Latham, Jerome Kern and David Long, according to its Wikipedia page. It opened in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2010. Since then, it has grown to include more than 1,200 locations nationwide, including four in Idaho.

The Ammon location opened in 2018, and the Hatches were regular clients.

“We signed up in the very beginning and had never felt better,” Kim says. “We were very sad when it closed down.”

Similarly, Randie and her husband started working out at Orangetheory early on. Randie later became a coach and eventually head coach.

The business shutdown in April. The Hatches didn’t say why, but they say they’re excited to reopen as the new owners.

“It’s the same great workouts with new equipment. We’ve updated our treadmills and weight racks,” says Randie. “It’s a different vibe with a large community, and we want to continue to grow that with bigger and better things.”

Workout equipment at Orangetheory Fitness in Ammon | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Their goal is to make Orangetheory a place where clients “feel good about who they are and leave feeling even better.”

The owners look forward to interacting with locals at Saturday’s event.

“We’re beyond excited to bring new energy into Orangetheory Idaho Falls,” Randie says in a news release. “This isn’t just about workouts — it’s about building a community where everyone feels supported, motivated and ready to crush their goals together!”