Local woman was arrested after hourslong standoff in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

UPDATE

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman was arrested Monday evening after police say she pointed a gun at them during a welfare check.

Officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to an apartment located on the 600 block of Lomax Street, near North Wabash Avenue, at approximately 3:45 p.m. to conduct a welfare check.

A BearCat, an armored vehicle, driving west on Lomax during the standoff Monday evening. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

According to IFPD Spokeswoman Jessica Clements, officers spoke with an individual who was concerned for a woman in her 50s, prompting officers to enter the apartment.

Upon entering the building, officers attempted to locate the woman to ensure her safety. When they found her, she pointed a firearm at them.

Officers exited the home, and a SWAT team was called out.

During the standoff, the SWAT team used drones and broke windows to deploy tear gas inside the building.

“It took about two hours between calling out the SWAT team and when she was taken into custody,” Clements said.

Clements said the woman, who has thus far not been identified, will be booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against certain personnel.

She said officers also learned the woman had felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Clements said no injuries were reported.

Though the woman has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Police and a bearcat vehicle on the scene of an active situation near Lomax Street. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are on the scene of an active situation, and locals are asked to avoid the area.

According to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements, police are dealing with a situation at a home near the corner of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue.

Lomax Street from North Freeman Avenue to Fanning Avenue, and Wabash Avenue from Gladstone Street to 1st Street, are both currently blocked off.

“Residents in the area immediately adjacent to the situation have been evacuated,” Clements says. “Residents nearby who have not been evacuated should shelter in place unless otherwise directed by officers on scene.”

Multiple marked police cars are on the scene. Clements says all other community members should avoid the area.

Further details have not been released. EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene, and we will update this story as soon as we learn more.