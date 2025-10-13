Meet Axel. He's our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Axel, a 5-year-old black lab, is our Pet of the Week.

If you want a dog to play ball with, Snake River Animal Shelter Operations manager Romi Weaver says this is the dog for you. He loves balls.

Weaver says he’s a good dog. He interacts well with other dogs — though he needs a meet and greet first — but not cats.

“We always expect a little bit of resource guarding when he goes into a home. That’s something you need to watch for,” Weaver says.

He is one of the shelter’s residents who has been there the longest and the staff is “very invested in getting him the best home possible.”

To meet Axel face-to-face or learn more, stop by the shelter during regular business hours at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.