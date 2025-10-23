Meet the two candidates seeking Seat 3 on the Shelley City Council - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will publish the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4. Read them all here.

SHELLEY — Voters will choose between Louise Street and Flint Christensen for Seat 3, a 2-year term, on the Shelley City Council in the upcoming election.

Each candidate was given the same list of eight questions, with a 250-word limit per answer. Responses were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar, and length.

Elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

QUESTIONS

Tell us about yourself—include family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Street: I am married, and my husband and I have raised six children in the City of Shelley. We are proud grandparents to eleven grandchildren. I hold a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in accounting from Idaho State University and was a licensed CPA from 2010 to 2024.

I have 24 years of experience in governmental accounting and have worked as an independent auditor for various governmental entities, including the City of Shelley. Since 2020, I have served as the board as treasurer of the local food pantry, Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry.

In my personal life, my husband and I enjoy running half marathons and marathons together. I also enjoy quilting as a relaxing hobby.

Christensen: I am seeking two positions: City Council Member and North End Recreation District Board Member.

I live in Shelley with my wife and our four children. I am a disabled combat veteran of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, and I currently serve as Chief Deputy Coroner of Bingham County. I own a small business and previously served as Managing Director of the Rough Rider Center, where I oversaw large-scale construction projects and managed budgets exceeding $4 million annually.

I hold three college degrees, including a Master’s from Boise State University in Organizational Performance and Workplace Learning. I am a conservative who values personal freedom, limited government, and fiscal responsibility.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Street: My proudest accomplishment is raising six children who have grown into hard-working, responsible, and honest adults. Additionally, earning my master’s degree in accounting and passing the CPA exam stand out as significant milestones that showcase my dedication and commitment to personal and professional growth.

Christensen: My proudest accomplishment is raising my four children and watching them grow into strong, capable individuals.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Street: As a former governmental auditor, I enjoyed working with various governmental entities and feel I have an insight to bring to the council for the benefit of the city. I am seeking this opportunity to serve the City of Shelley because I am very interested in its well-being, growth, and future.

I believe that every resident deserves a voice, and I want to be a dedicated representative who listens, advocates, and works to address the issues that matter most to our community. My goal is to foster a community where everyone feels valued, safe, and empowered to succeed.

My platform is built on the principles of transparency, accountability, and community-driven development. I am committed to improving local infrastructure, supporting small businesses, encouraging new businesses, and enhancing public safety. I will prioritize sustainable growth, responsible budgeting, and inclusiveness to ensure that our city thrives now and for generations to come.

Christenesen: I am running to serve the community and preserve what Shelley already is. I like it the way it is and don’t want unnecessary change. My platform is rooted in fiscal responsibility, limited government, and defending the Constitution. I value personal freedom and will listen to the people, voting in their interest.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? How will you address them?

Street: One of the most pressing challenges facing our community is our aging water system, which currently does not meet EPA and DEQ standards. Ensuring safe and reliable drinking water is a fundamental responsibility of local government, but the costs of upgrading our infrastructure must be managed carefully.

The city has been pursuing grants, low-interest loans, and state or federal funding opportunities to modernize our water system while minimizing the financial burden on Shelley residents. I will also work to help ensure that any necessary rate adjustments are transparent, phased, and equitable, protecting those on fixed incomes and low-income households.

Another challenge is the lack of consistent and open communication between city leadership and the people of Shelley. Many residents feel left out of important conversations and unaware of the decisions affecting their daily lives.

I believe that government works best when it is accessible and accountable. I will push for regular public updates, better use of digital tools and social media, and more opportunities for community input—so residents are informed, engaged, and heard.

Christensen: Rapid growth and rising costs are our biggest challenges. If expansion occurs, I believe the burden should fall on developers, including green space fees for park projects, not on taxpayers. I will also advocate for community investment in our schools.

With the likelihood of education reverting to state and local control, I would like to explore funding programs that accentuate our schools through community collaboration. I support revisiting the idea of a community auditorium and pursuing a bond or savings bond that makes sense, using a transparent “design–bid–build” process. This approach ensures cost efficiency, community oversight, and reduces the burden on the school district.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents—including those with differing perspectives? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Street: I will actively listen and have open dialogue to understand the diverse needs and concerns of all residents. I believe in having inclusive discussions, actively seeking input from various community groups, and ensuring that every voice is heard and respected. By carefully considering different perspectives, I will advocate for policies that reflect the collective interests of the community.

I will maintain an accessible and transparent line of communication through multiple channels, including town hall meetings, social media, and local newsletters. I am committed to being responsive to emails, phone calls, and in-person conversations, ensuring that constituents feel heard and informed. Regular updates and opportunities for feedback will be important to my approach to effective representation.

Christensen: I will listen first and side with personal freedoms unless it can be shown that others may be harmed. I will promote strong representation by recognizing local precincts as vital and encourage collaboration between city council and precinct leaders. I will communicate through open meetings, community forums, and direct engagement.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where could cuts be made?

Street: The police department and recreation department are vital to the well-being and quality of life of our community. Increasing funds for the police department can enhance public safety, officer training, and community policing efforts. Similarly, investing more in the recreation department can support parks, youth programs, and community activities, fostering a healthier and more engaged community.

To balance the budget effectively, we should review existing expenditures to identify areas where efficiencies can be achieved. Potential options include consolidating overlapping administrative functions, evaluating contracts and vendor services for cost-effectiveness, and prioritizing essential services to reduce unnecessary spending without compromising quality.

Christensen: Public safety, infrastructure, parks, and education partnerships deserve stronger support. Developers should bear the costs of new growth. Cuts can be made by reviewing administrative overhead and limiting non-essential projects.

Outgoing Mayor Pascoe has advised the city to maintain strong contingency funds for emergencies. How will you ensure adequate funding without burdening taxpayers?

Street: To ensure adequate contingency funding without burdening taxpayers, I will prioritize responsible budget management by continuously assessing the city’s needs and maintaining disciplined reserve levels. I support setting aside dedicated funds each year for future repairs, equipment, and upgrades, as Mayor Pascoe has done, which provides a stable financial foundation.

Additionally, I will explore diversified revenue sources, such as grants, public-private partnerships, and strategic investments, to supplement contingency funds. Transparent oversight and cost-effective planning will be essential to optimize the use of these funds, ensuring the city remains prepared for emergencies while minimizing the impact on taxpayers.

Christensen: I will safeguard reserves through fiscal discipline, avoiding unnecessary spending, and requiring developers to cover the cost of expansion. I will also pursue grants, bonds that make sense, and partnerships to strengthen resources without raising taxes.

Shelley is experiencing rapid growth, edging closer to Idaho Falls. How will you prepare the city for the future, particularly regarding growth and affordable housing?

Street: Shelley is experiencing rapid growth, edging closer to Idaho Falls. How will you prepare the city for the future particularly regarding growth and affordable housing?

To prepare Shelley for the anticipated growth, particularly with 30 new homes expected in the next fiscal year, I believe we must take a proactive approach that balances development with maintaining our community’s character and ensuring affordability. First, we should review our zoning policies to make sure they encourage smart growth and mixed-use development, making efficient use of available land.

Second, investing in infrastructure—such as roads, utilities, and parks—is essential to support new residents without overburdening existing services. Lastly, we need to support options that support homeownership programs that are in line with the fair housing act, ensuring that growth benefits all residents. By planning thoughtfully and engaging the community in decision-making, we can create a sustainable future for Shelley that welcomes growth while preserving its charm and affordability.

Christensen: I don’t seek expansion—Shelley is strong as it is. But if growth happens, I will require developers to cover the full cost of infrastructure, parks, and green space fees. Affordable housing must be balanced with protecting Shelley’s values and preserving what makes our community unique. Government needs to get out of the way. Let Idaho Falls focus on affordable housing, Shelley should focus on family housing.

Either way, Shelley isn’t in the business of building housing; that is on developers and those that take the risk. As a council Member my vote will be focusing on those developers NOT putting their burdens on the rest of our community.