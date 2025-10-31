Truck driver flown to hospital after crashing into bridge pillar on I-15, section of interstate remains closed - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A Jerome man was flown to the hospital Thursday night after crashing into a bridge pillar on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes near milepost 92 in Bingham County.

Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

The 46-year-old driver was in a white 2026 Kenworth towing an empty milk tanker when he drove off the left side of the interstate and struck a bridge pillar supporting the Riverton Road overpass, according to Idaho State Police.

“The structural integrity of the Riverton overpass was compromised during the collision and will be closed to all traffic,” ISP said in a news release.

North and southbound lanes of I-15 are also closed with motorists being rerouted at exits 89 and 93. All detoured traffic should use the I-15 business loop and US 91, ISP says.

Idaho Transportation Department

Idaho Transportation Department

The condition of the driver has not been released.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County EMS, and the Idaho Transportation Department. Drivers can check 511.idaho.gov for the latest traffic conditions.