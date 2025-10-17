More ‘No Kings’ anti-Trump protests planned across Idaho. Here’s when and where - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Protesters are again gathering across Idaho to speak up against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

Months after millions of people participated in “No Kings” protests across the country, community members will meet up for peaceful demonstrations on Saturday, Oct. 18, focused on showcasing the power of the masses.

“Millions of us are rising again to show the world: America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people,” organizers said on the No Kings website.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 15, more than 2,700 protests were planned across the United States, organizers said in a news release.

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s protest:

What is No Kings Day?

Organizers described No Kings as a “day of peaceful action” uniting Americans in “nonviolent protest against President Trump’s authoritarian actions and power grabs.”

Several organizations — including the American Civil Liberties Union, American Federation of Teachers and League of Conservation Voters — have partnered with protest organizers.

No Kings protesters previously gathered for anti-Trump demonstrations on June 14 — the same day as a massive military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and Trump’s 79th birthday.

Nationwide, more than five million people participated in the June day of action, No Kings organizers said.

Thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Boise on June 14, filling the Capitol steps and lawn and spilling onto nearby streets, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. Thousands also protested in a number of eastern Idaho communities, including Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg and Driggs.

A No Kings protest in Pocatello on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Why are people protesting President Trump?

Demonstrators will gather on Saturday, Oct. 18, to protest “violent authoritarian attacks” on American freedoms, organizers said, including the deployment of federal troops to Los Angeles, Chicago and other U.S. cities.

The Trump administration is targeting immigrant families and “profiling, arresting and detaining people without warrants,” No Kings organizers said.

Other reasons for Saturday’s protests include the Trump administration “silencing voters” and “handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle,” organizers said on the No Kings website. “It’s not just politics.”

A No Kings protest in Idaho Falls on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

When and where are No Kings protest in Idaho?

No Kings protests will be held at cities across Idaho on Saturday, Oct. 18, including the following events: