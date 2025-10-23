New indoor ice rink gives people a place to skate year-round. Here's where it is - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

REXBURG

New hockey rink opens in Rexburg

Colin Himmelstein, left, and Jason Rennaker pose for a photo inside the new ice rink in Rexburg. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG – A new indoor ice rink in Rexburg gives patrons a place to ice skate year-round.

The Neutral Zone, a 67,000-square-foot venue at 52 West 2nd North next door to Rexburg Rapids, opened last month. Owner Jason Rennaker has been working to bring the venue to the community for several years, and he’s thrilled to see it completed.

It’s a National Hockey League regulation-size rink. The arena is kept at a constant 22 degrees Farenheit. It is maintained through a pump that keeps the ice fresh with seven miles of inch-wide piping underneath.

Other amenities include skate rentals, bleachers, a party room, and a concessions and cafe area offering burgers, fries, snacks and drinks. Take a tour in the video above.

Public ice skating is currently the main attraction, but Rennaker hopes it becomes the home for youth hockey leagues.

“We’ve got youth hockey through a separate organization. Rexburg Youth Hockey Association started up this year. They’re on the ice Tuesday through Friday nights,” Colin Himmelstein, the venue’s general manager, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s been a pretty decent turnout, especially on Fridays and Saturdays.”

Himmelstein says the popularity of the Spud Kings in Idaho Falls has sparked an interest in hockey throughout eastern Idaho. The venue is equipped with coaching and changing rooms and can accommodate multiple teams. The pair hope to see interest in the sport continue to grow.

Himmelstein has been involved in hockey since he was 6. He grew up in Wisconsin, but got involved with the youth hockey program in Idaho Falls around 2009 when he moved to the area.

“That’s where my kids play,” says Himmelstein. “It’s been nice to have more hockey growth out here and I think with this new facility it’s just going to continue to grow.”

Figure skater at The Neutral Zone in Rexburg. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Similarly, Rennaker grew up playing hockey in British Columbia. He moved to Rexburg about four years ago and wanted to provide a venue for people to play.

He funded the project out of his own pocket.

Rennaker says the property’s proximity to multiple soccer fields and Rexburg Rapids made it an ideal spot for a hockey venue.

Like Himmelstein, he wants to see Brigham Young University-Idaho and area high schools use the space for hockey leagues or figure skating.

He’d also like to host community events, such as art shows, speed dating or themed events for Halloween or other occasions.

“I like hockey, but my background is business. I built this in such a way that it can have parties,” says Rennaker. “We want to offer events that would happen throughout the night (while people are skating) — things that would draw people back in.”

The Neutral Zone is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To schedule a time to skate or learn more, visit the website.

