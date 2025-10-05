NWS forecasters issue Freeze Warning for tonight - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the greater Idaho Falls area tonight. According to forecasters, low temperatures are expected to drop to 32 degrees.

Affected areas include Shoshone, Lava Beds-Arco, the Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, and the cities of Richfield, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Rexburg, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory (INL), Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Rupert, Blackfoot, American Falls, Pocatello, Shelley, Burley, Oakley, Heyburn, St. Anthony, and Shoshone.

The Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 10 a.m. on Monday. This warning indicates that temperatures will be at or near freezing.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, as well as potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” explained a statement from the National Weather Service on Sunday. “Take steps now to protect vulnerable plants from the cold.”

The average overnight low for tonight into Monday is expected to be 34.7 degrees. The record low is 21 degrees, set in 1981. The low temperature is expected to drop to 32 degrees, according to National Weather Service forecasters.