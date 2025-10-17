Part 1: Meet four of the eight candidates running for Rexburg City Council - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4. Read them all here.

REXBURG – Eight candidates are running for three city council seats in Rexburg.

The eight candidates include incumbent Colin Erickson, along with Alisha Tietjen, Kevin Baxter, Lee Price, Savannah Dodd, Vince Haley, Bill Riggins and Aaron Richards.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their unedited responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less.

Because there are so many candidates running for this position, EastIdahoNews.com has decided to split their election questionnaire responses into two stories, with four candidates in the first article and four in the second.

This story will include the answers to our questions from Colin Erickson, Alisha Tietjen, Kevin Baxter and Lee Price.

The answers from the other four candidates will be posted tomorrow.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

QUESTIONS

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Erickson: I was raised on a dairy farm in Star Valley, Wyoming, in a family of 12 children. From a young age, I learned the value of hard work and how to make do with what we had. I graduated from Ricks College and Weber State University, and I have had the privilege of working in this community for over thirty years—most recently serving the past four years as a member of the City Council, and before that, as an officer with the Rexburg Police Department. My wife, Jean, has been employed by Madison School District for the past 24 years. With both of us being involved with the public through all these years, it has brought a great love for the people of Rexburg and all that the city offers. Our four children—Derity, Breanna, CJ, and Casey—are all proud graduates of Madison High School, and we are blessed with eight wonderful grandchildren. I consider it a privilege to be part of this community and the great state of Idaho, where outdoor opportunities are right in our backyard. I enjoy spending time with family and friends fishing, hunting, ATV riding, and camping. Throughout my career, I have worked proactively with community stakeholders to focus on preventative measures and to build sustainable programs with businesses, schools, and community members.

Tietjen: I have lived in Rexburg for 23 years. I grew up in Firth, Idaho and married a hometown boy, Anthony Tietjen. We raised our four kids here. I graduated from BYU-Idaho, where I studied family studies, history, and political studies. My love for history led me to start volunteering at the Museum of Rexburg in 2016. I was later hired as a history researcher and then later I was promoted to assistant curator and then curator in 2019. While curator I have served on the Teton Coalition and as a board member and later as president of the Idaho Association of Museums. As part of the museum’s outreach programming, I went to local classrooms and provided a fun interactive game to teach about Rexburg and Idaho history. I currently serve as the city liaison for the Historic Preservation Commission and as a member of the Historic Building Committee and the Tabernacle Legacy Campaign Committee. For the last five years I have either attended city council meetings or listened. Having started out as a university student in Rexburg, being a full time resident for 23 years, part of city staff, a liaison, and an attendee to city council meetings gives me a unique perspective as Rexburg faces new growth and opportunities.

Baxter: I recently married my wife on August 30th, and together we have made Rexburg our home. I am employed at Builders FirstSource here in Rexburg as a non-CDL delivery driver. I was homeschooled, and due to the unique complications of 2020, I earned my GED later than most. That experience gave me a respect for perseverance, second chances, and the importance of supporting people where they’re at. Outside of work, I am passionate about safety and roadside assistance. It is common for me to stop and help when I see someone in need along the road, whether it’s a stalled vehicle or a flat tire. Service, whether large or small, is the foundation of a strong community.

Price: I am married to my wife Laura and we raised 4 girls, 2 of whom live here in Rexburg. We have 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. I retired from the oil and gas industry having had various roles including project management, business management, and global management. My career was primarily involved with the execution of major capital projects around the world. I have never served in a public office but have volunteered for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in various positions and roles. I currently work part time at the municipal golf course and serve at the Homestead Senior Living Center on Sundays.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Price: My proudest accomplishment is my family. There is nothing more important to me than my family and I have been blessed to have been part of their lives and hope they feel the same way about me in theirs.

Baxter: My proudest accomplishment is still ahead of me. I have been blessed to do many good things for others, often quietly and without recognition, because I believe that when much has been given, much is required. I don’t measure my life by moments of praise but by moments of service. While I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to help people in need, what I am most proud of is the opportunity to contribute to Rexburg’s future. I believe my greatest accomplishment will come through what I build and protect for my family, my neighbors, and this city.

Tietjen: My proudest accomplishment is my family! Raising our kids in Rexburg has instilled in them a deep sense of family values and virtues. Having studied Rexburg’s history, especially the history surrounding the collapse of the Teton Dam in 1976 and the ensuing damage and destruction that occurred, has helped me to teach my children that when faced with hard things that we can overcome them by hard work and by helping others. I have been inspired by stories of volunteerism and service that I have studied the last nine years of not only this time in Rexburg’s history but throughout all of its history. Watching them grow into good, dedicated individuals has motivated me to continue pushing myself and contributing to our community.

Erickson: Of all the awards and accolades I have received, my greatest accomplishment is being the father of four children who are now responsible adults and productive citizens. The best title I have ever held is “Papa” to our eight grandchildren. I take pride in being a hard worker and in successfully instilling that same quality in our children. In my career, I am proud to be a graduate of Session 273 of the FBI National Academy—an honor earned by less than 2% of law enforcement officers worldwide. This three-month leadership training, held in Quantico, Virginia, provided me with valuable skills that I brought back to the Rexburg Police Department as a Lieutenant over Community Policing in the summer of 2018. Since then, I have been able to use those skills to help train upcoming officers and carry on a tradition of excellence. I also learned how essential it is to develop trust and build strong working relationships.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Baxter: I am seeking office to give it back to the people. Rexburg has gone too long without term limits, and I believe fresh leadership is essential to keeping government accountable. I want to be the first city official who leaves not because I am tired or unwilling, but because term limits require it. Public service should never become a lifelong career; it should be an act of stewardship.

I also believe our city must become more transparent. Residents deserve to know where their tax dollars go — from fleet costs and payroll to the allocation of assets. Our roads need serious attention, and investing in safe, well-maintained streets is basic to quality of life. I will also push for modern accountability measures, such as moving our city web domain from .org to .gov, ensuring Rexburg presents itself with the professionalism and trust its citizens deserve. My platform is simple: term limits, transparency, accountability, and progress.

Price: We moved to Rexburg to be near a daughter and we fell in love with “America’s Family Community”. We decided that this is the place we wanted to retire and enjoy our last years as a young retired couple. Rexburg is a friendly, safe, and special community. I am hoping to do my part to keep Rexburg this way as our city continues to grow. I want to serve on the City Council to keep these key city characteristics in tact as we see unprecedented growth in Rexburg.

Erickson: The past four years on the City Council have been a tremendous learning experience. While I entered the position with the advantage of nearly 30 years as a city employee, there were still many things I needed to learn along the way. One of my strengths is applying good, solid common sense in the decision-making process. I have been involved in several projects that I would like to continue to be involved with, such as the reconnection of our community from east to west across US20 and north to south across the Teton River. As our city continues to grow, it is vital that we plan and prepare our infrastructure for the future.

Tietjen: Having researched and studied the history of Rexburg, I have come to deeply understand and appreciate the values and attributes that make up Rexburg. I admire the early settlers and leaders for their foresights in designing the streets and townsite. As I have followed city council meetings the last five years, I have come to appreciate and understand the needs of our growing and expanding city. I now hope to have a say in how Rexburg’s future will be shaped. Because I have been a student as well as a community member in Rexburg, I understand the needs and concerns of both and will listen to both sides of the issues. I firmly believe that my priorities as a city council member should be listening to the community members and doing the things that

they feel are important.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Price: I feel the greatest challenge we face today, and will continue to face, in Rexburg is growth. I want to help focus on the current and future growth and ensure our city funds are focused to the best places to manage the increasing growth that is here and that is coming.

Tietjen: I think one of the greatest issues facing the people in Rexburg is the struggle with city council to communicate with those in the community. I know that there have been many ways attempted to alert people to what is happening or how to voice opinions, often with low responses. It’s difficult to find one way to communicate with everyone. I would strive to alert more people by using the city app, social media, radio, and newspaper to communicate more openly with everyone.

Another issue is the need to reconnect the west side of Rexburg back with the east. There are only a few roads that actually connect the east side of Rexburg to the west. This causes congestion and traffic issues during peak times. It also makes it difficult for emergency responders to respond in a timely manner. I would work with city staff and others to fund studies and programs that would help us in reconnecting our city.

Rexburg is rapidly growing and changing. Having studied its history and attending the council meetings, I know that there is a real issue with trying to balance change for growth and still maintaining the small town feel that many that have grown up here cherish about their town. A balance can be achieved by zoning and planning for those changes but doing it in a way that we can maintain our small town feel and historical atmosphere of downtown.

Baxter: I don’t believe there is a challenge I cannot face this term, but I anticipate doubt both from voters and from people already in City Hall. Some will question my ability to serve because of my age. I see that as an opportunity to prove that energy, conviction, and accountability matter more than years in a chair.

I am also a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but I am not running to represent the Church, Builders FirstSource, or any other private interest. I am running to represent the people of Rexburg. That means I may vote against a permit the Church seeks, or in favor of an ordinance the school dislikes. And I will still go to church on Sunday, show up for work on Monday, and serve at City Council faithfully. The real challenge is restoring trust between government and the people, and that requires listening, transparency, and refusing to play political games behind closed doors.

Erickson: One of the greatest challenges our community faces is balancing the continual growth of both the university and the city. This steady growth has created significant pressures on our infrastructure and public safety. I have worked to address these challenges by collaborating with community officials locally and across the state, as well as by reaching out to state and federal agencies to explore funding opportunities. I have also volunteered for added responsibilities, serving on additional committees to help problem-solve and plan for the future. Smart growth is a priority for me – ensuring we meet today’s needs while also preparing for the future. Our roads, in particular, are feeling the strain from the influx of automobiles, and we must continue to provide safe routes throughout the city. At the same time, our first responders are facing an increased workload. While our community has been very supportive of emergency services, we must ask ourselves: are we truly keeping pace with the growing demands?

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Erickson: I believe the strength of a council lies in the diversity of perspectives that its members bring. Everyone has their own views and ideas, and when those differing angles are shared, it often leads to better solutions for our community. I welcome and respect input from citizens, even when it comes from differing political viewpoints, because I truly value hearing what matters most to the people I serve.

As I consider each decision and vote, I gather as much information as possible—from fellow council members, from the public, and from the situation itself. My goal is to weigh those viewpoints carefully and then make the choice I believe is best for the entire community. While that balance can sometimes be challenging, I strive to remain level-headed and focused on the bigger picture.

In terms of communication, I am committed to being accessible and open with all constituents. Whether through direct conversations, public meetings, or community events, I want people to know they have a voice and that their input is both heard and valued.

Tietjen: Before making a decision I like to hear all arguments on both sides of the issue and then determine where I stand. I would take into account all aspects of all the people that reside in Rexburg and not just those with the loudest voices. City Council members are there to serve the people and should be quick to reply to messages and to bring concerns before other members of the council.

Baxter: Some may doubt me because of my age or assume I’ll vote a certain way because of my faith or employment. Let me be clear: my loyalty is to the people who live here, not to institutions or titles.

As for communication, I don’t believe in closed-door politics. If you elect me, you will know where I stand and why. I will listen first, speak plainly, and never hide behind jargon. Whether we agree or not, I will treat every resident’s concerns as real and worth hearing. My role isn’t to silence anyone — it’s to give the people of Rexburg a voice in the room where decisions are made. I don’t expect everyone to like every vote I cast, but I promise every vote will be with honesty, transparency, and the conviction that I answer to the people who put me there.

Price: Listening – Listening – Listening….is the only way I know to better understand and represent the views of the constituents of Rexburg. I will make my contact information available for citizens to share their thoughts and opinions and to foster direct communication with them. I also encourage each person to attend the City Council meetings that currently occur on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Price: I have met with the City CFO and he did a great job explaining how the budget works and encouraged me to look at specific reports to get a better idea of spending. There is no practical way to become entirely familiar with the details of every department budget. I believe if elected that I can dive into the details over time. I cannot say which departments may have opportunities for budget cuts or those that may need more funding at this stage of my candidacy. What I do want to do is to make sure the departments are funded appropriately to keep the city safe and positioned for our ongoing growth.

Erickson: Having managed budgets for many years as the Lieutenant over the Community Policing Division at the Rexburg Police Department, I have a strong understanding of the city’s annual budgeting process. Each year, department heads submit requests that often exceed available funding. For example, last year the total requests exceeded our resources by approximately $2 million. Through careful review and collaboration, city officials and department heads were able to prioritize needs and present a balanced budget within the available amounts.

I believe our streets and first responders deserve additional funding, while some departments may be able to reduce spending on certain supplies. Throughout the process, we strive to be responsible and frugal with taxpayers’ money.

Tietjen: Working for the city the last nine years has allowed me to be part of the city budget process. During that time I have learned that each city department has to plan years ahead to accomplish projects. Because of that, I feel that all departments could use more money. But if there was a large surplus of money, I would choose to have more money for streets and roads. I would like to update and replace some of the park equipment. I would also choose to have more funding to help with historical preservation of Rexburg’s history.

It would be difficult to choose which budget to cut from since I know each department strives to be respectful of the amount that they are asking for and each is trying to do their best to plan for Rexburg’s present and future. But I also believe that each department could look at their budgets and determine if there could be things that could be trimmed from the budget or more efficient ways to do things.

I would encourage members of the community to attend the public hearings that happen every year before the budget is approved. There is opportunity at those meetings to express the things they both approve of and disapprove of. This would help members of city council to better know how to represent the community when voting.

Baxter: When I am elected, I will knock on every door I need to until I have full digital access to analyze the city’s budget and exactly where money is going. Transparency is not optional; it’s the foundation of trust.

It is unacceptable that city vehicles still don’t have dashcams in 2025. It is unacceptable that instead of setting aside funds to support our loyal police department, past leadership chose to vote themselves raises. That leaves us telling our officers, “Sorry, you’ll have to keep working out of a storefront on Main Street like something out of a Hollywood movie.” On a personal note, I didn’t even know city council members got paid until this year. If elected, I am fine taking whatever I would earn over the next four years and putting it — along with any other waste we cut from the budget — toward strengthening Rexburg’s police department. I don’t believe city officials deserve more than minimum wage for serving their community. Public office is not a career; it’s a stewardship.

Housing affordability is an issue on everyone’s minds. How could the city be more proactive with zoning regulations and city planning to attract more affordable housing? Should elected officials be involved in efforts to drive down housing costs?

Baxter: I live at a lower end apartment complex, not because it’s my dream home, but because it’s what I can afford. Before that, I lived at Providence Square in Building 14, Apartment 14302. I ended up selling my lease and moving because management kept raising rent to astronomical heights. When I asked why, their reply was, “to stay competitive.” Competitive should mean charging the lowest possible rate while still making a fair profit, filling every unit to capacity because your competition is driving prices up. Instead, the market here has flipped upside down.

Rexburg families, students, and workers deserve better. Housing shouldn’t feel like a trap; it should be a foundation for stability. Whatever I can do legally as a city councilman to bring housing costs down and make homeownership achievable again, I will. That means using zoning and planning to ensure a mix of affordable housing options, prevent runaway rent hikes, and encourage competition that benefits tenants rather than management companies.

Price: I believe one of the strengths of our country is the free enterprise system. Housing costs will fluctuate in our community as they do in other areas of the country. My opinion is this reality is primarily driven by supply and demand for housing in our community. As growth occurs the need for housing developers will be there and I would look to our Economic Development and Planning and Zoning departments to lead out on how to best address the expected development. I do not believe elected officials should directly impede the free enterprise system. This is what makes us great.

Tietjen: Last year a presentation on housing affordability was given to the city council which stated that Rexburg was missing middle income housing, or smaller starter homes. While the city council cannot stipulate the cost or size of homes that are built, when making zoning decisions the city council can strive to zone areas so that they will be better suited for middle income housing.

Erickson: Housing affordability is an important issue that affects everyone in our community. One way the city can be more proactive is by creating flexible zoning options that allow for a variety of housing types, including more affordable units. This requires careful planning, especially in a city like ours, where high-density areas exist near the university and space is limited. Balancing growth, community needs, and affordability is key to sustainable development. Over the years, the City Council has made changes to support responsible growth and affordable housing while also striving to respect the desires of our citizens. We carefully consider community feedback in every decision to ensure that new developments meet the needs of the city without compromising the character and values that residents cherish. While elected officials play a role in setting priorities and supporting policies, it is important to avoid overstepping to the point where government intervention fundamentally changes the character of our community. Our focus should be on creating the framework, policies, and incentives that enable responsible growth and affordable housing while ensuring the city’s overall needs are met.

A $22.5 million bond is being proposed for a new police station. Are you in favor of or opposed to the measure? Why or why not?

Erickson: I have been heavily involved in the committee meetings addressing the need for a new police station. Having served as an officer in this city for almost 30 years, I have witnessed the department grow from a handful of officers to the nearly 40 they have today. Over the years, we have added walls and modified spaces to create new offices and make ends meet, but we have simply outgrown the current building.

We are requesting $16.75 million for the new station. The total $22.5 million bond includes the interest required for a 15-year loan. Throughout our committee discussions, we carefully considered the impact on citizens and their taxes. By being proactive and planning for the future, we aim to provide a safe and functional workspace for our officers, enabling them to keep our community safe and have the tools and resources needed to do their jobs effectively for many years to come.

For more information, please visit the city’s website.

Tietjen: I have attended some of the community meetings discussing the bond. I have heard both sides of the argument and know that not all residents agree on what is best. I am in favor of supporting whatever the community votes. I believe that this should be something that the community decides and not something that is

decided by the city council.

Baxter: I respect and support our law enforcement officers. Their safety and ability to serve Rexburg effectively are essential. A proper facility for them is not something I oppose in principle.

However, I cannot support this $22.5 million bond as it stands. It feels rushed and financially reckless. Before we ask the people of Rexburg to shoulder this cost, we need to know what account this money is truly coming from and how it will directly affect the bank accounts of families who are already stretched thin by housing costs and inflation. Good stewardship means asking the hard questions before committing to massive long-term debt. I am not saying never, but I am saying not like this. The people deserve transparency, a full financial breakdown, and a plan that makes sense for taxpayers today and tomorrow. Until then, I must oppose the measure, not because I don’t value our officers, but because I value fiscal responsibility and the financial well-being of our residents.

Price: I believe a strong police force is essential to keep our city safe now and into the future. As a city grows a strong police department/force is a key element to keeping our community safe. I am in favor of the upcoming bond for a new police station. I understand that our current police station is not only outdated but was not originally built as a police station, and is also not big enough to provide adequate office space for the current staff. This should be a top priority in our community.