Part 2: Meet four of the eight candidates running for Rexburg City Council - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4. Read them all here.

REXBURG – Eight candidates are running for three seats on the Rexburg City Council.

The eight candidates include incumbent Colin Erickson, along with Alisha Tietjen, Kevin Baxter, Lee Price, Savannah Dodd, Vince Haley, Bill Riggins and Aaron Richards.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their unedited responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less.

Because there are so many candidates running tor this position, EastIdahoNews.com has decided to split their election questionnaire responses into two stories, with four candidates in the first article, and four in the second.

Part 1: Meet four of the eight candidates running for Rexburg City Council

This story will include the answers to our questions from Savannah Dodd, Vince Haley, Bill Riggins and Aaron Richards.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

QUESTIONS

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Dodd: I have lived in Rexburg for 12 years and I love it here in Idaho. Originally, I came to Rexburg to attend school at Brigham Young Univeristy-Idaho, where I received a bachelor’s in English Education for secondary schools. I met my husband while attending school. We have been together for nine years and have three beautiful children. Both of us work in the community–I work as an English Teacher and Student Government Advisor at Madison High School. As an advisor within the student council program, I have worked closely with both the school district and city to organize various events, from Homecoming Parades, Madison High School’s free formal wear lending closet: Royal’s Closet, fundraising events through the Madison County Fair, service projects like making stockinette hats for still-born babies born at Madison Memorial Hospital, and more. Recently, I also received my Masters in Curriculum and Instruction where I focused on Social Emotional Learning in the classroom. We are foster parents for the state of Idaho and love having a full home, where we can be a safe and structured place for those we care for. I am an avid reader, enjoy a good crime podcast, and am a sucker for documentaries. I love being outside with my family when the weather is warm! Together we like fishing, boating, and swimming.

Haley: I was born and raised in Rexburg. As the youngest son of Preston and Mary Haley, I grew up

attending as many sports events at Madison High and Ricks College as I could. I am a proud graduate of Madison High School and BYU–Idaho. I served a two-year mission in Minnesota, and while at BYU–Idaho, I met my amazing wife, Kalee, who is also a native of East Idaho. We have three sons, ages 10 to 4, who keep us busy and give me the opportunity to coach their teams.

I worked for 10 years in the trucking compliance world before becoming self-employed and earning my real estate license. I currently work full-Ɵme as a Real Estate Agent while staying connected to the trucking compliance industry.

In April 2025, I completed six years on the Rexburg Planning and Zoning Commission, serving the last two years as vice-chair. I also served seven years on the PaƟent and Family Advisory Council at Madison Memorial Hospital. I am currently co-chairing Citizens for Rexburg Police Department, a committee that educates the community about the upcoming bond to build a new police station.

I have served as a Scoutmaster and in other ecclesiastical positions. I am active in my neighborhood HOA, help at my children’s school, and strive to be a good neighbor.

Riggins: I was born and raised in San Diego, California, and married my wife, Bonnie Lynn McKee, in 1979. We have been blessed with four children, fourteen grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

My early career was in the masonry business, where I worked for 20 years specializing in swimming pool construction. I later pursued higher education, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree from San Diego State University and a doctorate from Alliant International University.

For over 30 years I have worked in religious education. I directed the Institute of Religion adjacent to San Diego State until 2006, when I joined the Religion faculty at BYU–Idaho. I also served as Director of the Student Honor Office and currently serve as BYU–Idaho’s Chief Inclusion Officer.

My church service has included roles as scoutmaster, bishop, stake president, and mission president. Today I serve as a patriarch and temple sealer. In the community, I have volunteered with PTAs, coached youth sports, and mentored young people.

I have also gained experience in city matters through the Rexburg Urban Renewal Agency. From 2010 to 2014 I served on the board, including as chairman, and I returned in 2020. Since 2021, I have again served as chairman.

My career, church service, and community involvement have all prepared me to listen, lead, and serve. I want to use that experience to help Rexburg continue to thrive for families, students, and future generations.

Richards: Hello Rexburg! My name is Aaron Richards. My family and I moved to this beautiful valley six years ago from Dallas, Texas. My wife, Lori, and I have five wonderful children, two married (with babies), one leaving on a mission and two at home. I have worked in residential land development my entire 26 year career – planning, entitling, constructing and overseeing master planned communities throughout the four Texas markets (DFW, Houstin, Austin & San Antonio). Since arriving in Rexburg in 2019, we have sought to understand the local housing market and are looking for ways to contribute in a meaningful way. I have a BS in Construction Management from Brigham Young University in Provo and I simply love building beautiful communities. I am currently serving on the Rexburg Planning Commission and will hit my six year term limit soon. I love to volunteer my free time to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Richards: I have enjoyed a number of accomplishments, but hey, modesty! Let’s not publish them in the paper.

Riggins: My proudest accomplishment is marrying Bonnie Lynn McKee!

Haley: Without all the fluff of question #1, I am most proud of my family. My wife is the bedrock of our home, and many of my opportunities to serve in the community are possible because of her support. Kalee and I love watching our three sons play soccer, which keeps us busy throughout the warmer months. In the winter, one of my favorite activities is skiing with my boys. My wife and children keep me grounded and constantly remind me why I love living in Rexburg—it’s truly a wonderful community to raise a family. They are also a big reason why I

want to serve on the Rexburg City Council.

Dodd: My proudest accomplishment is finishing college as a young mother and then becoming the first person in my family to earn their master’s degree. Education is so important and I want my children to understand the importance and value of being educated. I also want them to realize that if I can accomplish difficult things through hard work and perseverance, so can they!

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Haley: Having been active in the community for several years, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with the Rexburg City Council. As a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, we were responsible for holding public hearings on behalf of the Council and then making recommendations on land use changes. That experience gave me a clear understanding of the important role Council members play in guiding the future of Rexburg.

With three Council seats open in this year’s election—and only one incumbent running—it is critical that we elect individuals who not only have good intentions, but who also love and understand Rexburg. Our city has changed significantly in recent years, but its roots run deep. I love this community, and I want to keep Rexburg a place where I can continue to raise my family—and where future generations will want to as well.

I don’t come with a political agenda. What I do bring is a commitment to stand up for the rights of citizens, to listen to their voices, and to act in the best possible way for the community. I’m not afraid of hard conversations, and I welcome opposing views, because thoughful discussion only strengthens the decisions we make together.

Riggins: I love Rexburg, Southeast Idaho, and our great state. My family moved here 20 years ago, and from day one we’ve loved this community. We often wish we had raised our children here because of the values, safety, and sense of belonging Rexburg offers. Though Rexburg has grown into a thriving college town, we remain a close-knit community. I deeply respect those who built this city and left us a legacy of hard work, thrift, humility, and service. That legacy should guide us, but we must also look forward with vision and responsibility.

My service on the Urban Renewal Board gave me a small opportunity to help shape our future. Now I hope to expand that role on City Council—helping Rexburg grow wisely while preserving what makes it special. My platform is simple: respect and honor the foundation of our community, and plan boldly so our children and grandchildren can thrive here in joy, safety, and peace.

Dodd: I am seeking political office within Rexburg, because I truly believe that I will advocate for Rexburg citizens, offer a fresh and fair perspective, and because I love this community. I want to do what is best for the community and its members with no intention of personal gain. I want to honor Rexburg’s roots, while preparing for Rexburg’s future. My main goals and the basis of my political platform include the following: prioritizing public safety through supporting police, fire, and other first responders; bolstering Rexburg’s economy through locally owned businesses; maintaining, repairing, and investing in initiatives that will prepare the city for its rapid growth; supporting transparency and communication between the City Council and community members; encouraging connections through the celebration of cultures, common interests, and tradition within the community. I really believe that, as Abraham Lincoln stated, the government should be “of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

Richards: I am blessed with a wonderful circle of friends who have encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and serve in an elected position. To be clear, I do not have a political platform, I do not have an agenda, I do not have a tagline. I simply love building community (actually, that sounds like a tagline). Having developed and/or entitled over 2,500 single family homesites, I know what it takes to literally change the map. I simply offer my experience to provide guardrails (as best I can) to assist as Rexburg continues to grow. The next four years will be marvelous!

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Riggins: Rexburg faces the challenges of a growing community. Highway 20 divides our city, limiting traffic flow, slowing emergency response, and restricting growth opportunities. We must invest in underpasses or bridges to reconnect east and west Rexburg.

We also face disagreements about how to fund infrastructure repairs—curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. Housing is another urgent issue: both students and families struggle to find adequate options. In addition, our young people need more green space for recreation and sports. Finally, Rexburg needs to attract businesses that can utilize the skills of our college graduates and provide stable career paths.

These challenges are real, but they are solvable. Success will come through open communication, careful planning, prioritization, and cooperation between city leaders and citizens. With both short- and long-term vision, Rexburg can continue to grow in a way that keeps our community safe, connected, and vibrant.

Richards: One thing I know, I do not speak for others. Everyone has challenges unique to their own life path. A municipality should provide fertile ground for individuals to solve their own challenges, to be self-reliant. However, a municipality should not be a stumbling block, nor should it be overly assertive in applying its ordinances. There is a balance to be struck. That is why I am generally opposed to the current utilizations of LID’s (Local Improvement Districts) across the city of Rexburg. There is a better path forward, and that includes all of us carrying the burden together, not a patchwork of “wrong place, wrong time”.

Haley: From a personal standpoint, the greatest challenge facing my family—and many others in the

community—is raising our children in a way that helps them grow confident, serve others, and truly know who they are. In just the past year or two, I’ve seen about a dozen of my classmates from Madison High move their families back to Rexburg because they want to raise their children here. The conservative political and economic environment of this area is a strong draw. I once had a co-worker, not from America, who Googled “safest places in America to live” and chose Rexburg for that very reason. The challenge we face as a community is making sure it

stays that way. We need strong citizens who are willing to stand up for their rights and beliefs. At the same time, Rexburg is facing growth problems with our schools and city facilities. We must find ways to fund the buildings and improvements we need without making it harder for families to put food on the table. Sometimes I look at my own grocery bill—especially with growing boys—and wonder how families can keep up. As a community, we need to come together, have the hard conversations, and move forward in the direction we believe is best.

Dodd: One of the biggest challenges that a large majority of the citizens of Rexburg are facing right now is general economic hardship partnered with the increasing cost and lack of available housing for single families. Right now, 35.5% of the city’s population is at or below the poverty line, and the cost of a single family home in Rexburg is slightly above the national average. The city as a whole needs to look into the potential of mixed-use development for apartment style living, rather than using land solely for apartment buildings. This would free up zoning space for residential areas increasing the number of homes on the market.

Local business development and longevity is also a concern within the city. At a state level, 52.2 % of businesses close their doors within the first five years. If we focus on developing economic opportunities available for its residents, young-families and recent graduates will be more able and inclined to stay in our community, rather than leave for something they deem is “bigger and better.” Simplifying the permit and licensing process may be part of the answer to increasing the success and amount of small businesses within the city. Going back to mixed-use development, this could also be a solution to this potential problem as well, because we would be adding business hubs and centralized shopping locations.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Dodd: A practice that I try to implement in my own life, is the ability to be understanding. Although I can be passionate and stand up for and/or advocate for the things that I believe would benefit the general public, I do try to remain open and understanding to viewpoints contrary to mine. I recognize that our varying life experiences give all of us different belief systems and foundations. Additionally, I know that a community needs multiple perspectives on how to fix and/or see a problem.In order to be able to communicate with the community, I have set up a gmail account for those that are trying to get in touch with me. Feel free to send me an email at savannahdodd4rexburg@gmail.com. I also want to communicate and remind everyone that there is a Rexburg City App that community members can add. This will give them updates and reminders of what is happening in our city. Utilizing this app is an easy way for the city to get information out and be clear and transparent.

Haley: For more than 20 years, I have shared with others a quote from Stephen Covey: “Strength lies in differences, not in similarities.” I truly believe that and have tried to keep it in mind when working with someone who shares different ideas than myself. If you ever sat through a contentious Planning and Zoning meeting with me, I think you would have seen that I tried to be open to all thoughts and engaged in as much discussion as possible about the options—and why I chose the direction I did.

Certainly, there were times when not everyone agreed with me, but it wasn’t because the issue hadn’t been discussed. I believe that if we can remain open to discussion and differing opinions, it will only help us make the right decisions.

The best way I know to communicate with constituents is through open discussion.

Riggins: I believe leadership begins with listening. I was given two ears and one mouth for a reason—so I can listen twice as much as I speak. Every citizen has a story, and I want to hear it. By asking questions, listening carefully, and seeking understanding, I can build bridges across political differences. I believe that if I take the time to listen, I will learn something valuable from every person.

As a City Council member, I will make myself accessible and communicate openly. My goal is to ensure that all residents feel heard, respected, and represented—even when we don’t agree on every issue.

Richards: How will I represent the views of my constituents? I will listen. Simple as that.

How will I communicate with my constituents? Well, I will be forced to finally use social media (sigh).

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Haley: In a community where church and state own a large porƟon of land within the city

boundaries—and that land is tax-exempt—it is difficult to cut any one department’s budget because we already operate on such a lean budget. As much as Rexburg has been increasing its road reconstruction, which we have all felt in recent years, I feel we are still not doing enough each year to stay ahead of what needs to be done. Many people in Rexburg don’t realize that shortly after the 1976 flood, significant federal money was used to build new and improved roads. Now, 49 years later, we have not had the resources to replace most of those roads, which

is why they are starting to fail and are well past their expected life.

I would love to see private entities take over some community events—specifically Rexburg Races—rather than the City of Rexburg having to organize them. I don’t like the idea of the city funding and staffing events that a private group could run. However, I also know how important these events are in providing opportunities for residents to be active and enjoy recreation outside of work. The city’s Economic Development Department has even been told by multiple employers that they would like to see more recreational activities in the community so their

employees want to live here.

Dodd: This is a complex question, because there is a perception that by saying that one should have funds added or removed the entity may not be appreciated, or more appreciated, than another for the efforts or labor that they provide. However, looking at the budget from 2024 and 2025, both the revenue and expenses, it looks as though there could be some adjustments made within the parks, recreation, museums, and arts fund. This shows an area of potential improvement between the expenses versus the revenue. One area that I would like to improve upon within the budget is applying for and utilizing federal grants and funding–which did increase significantly between 2024 and 2025. It is a hope that through the use of grants and federal funding we can lessen the property tax and economic strain of Rexburg’s residents.

Richards: Just my personal opinion here, but it’s time to plow our streets like we mean it. And that’s going to require more funding, and that’s OK. Let’s not cut corners on life-safety. We live in a winter climate, lets celebrate our identity. We also have a responsibility to all the students cutting their teeth, driving on snow.

Riggins: I won’t pretend to have all the answers about the budget today. What I can promise is a commitment to study it carefully and scrutinize every line item. City leaders have a duty to be responsible stewards of taxpayer money. That means weighing every expenditure, asking tough questions, and being accountable to the citizens for each decision. My approach will be to listen, learn, and work with my fellow council members to ensure Rexburg’s budget reflects our community’s needs and priorities while keeping spending transparent and responsible.

Housing affordability is an issue on everyone’s minds. How could the city be more proactive with zoning regulations and city planning to attract more affordable housing? Should elected officials be involved in efforts to drive down housing costs?

Dodd: Rexburg is growing at an extremely rapid pace. Frequent communication with local economists and neighboring municipalities in cities that have experienced a similar population boom would offer beneficial insight as to how Rexburg can prepare and project future zoning and construction needs. As previously stated, implementing mixed-use areas of the city will not only provide an opportunity for (local) business growth and apartment style housing, but will also free up space for residential, single family neighborhoods, adding more supply to the market.

City council members are public servants that have put themselves in a position to be elected to help those in our community. A city council should be aware of the struggles of the community and actively try to help those that are living and contributing to Rexburg. So yes, elected officials should be researching and looking forward to the future for what can be done to help and support those in our area. Staying proactive rather than reactive will help mitigate problems that could be avoided. That being said, there needs to be a mutual understanding that there are factors, specific to the housing issue, that cannot be controlled or quelled by the efforts of our city’s elected officials.

Richards: This will be my main area of focus. Yes, a municipality can be proactive to attract affordable housing. But please understand, Rexburg is already incredibly active in this arena. The Form Based zoning already in place for the city’s core is cutting edge. The Economic Development Department works tirelessly to attract new employers, promote growth and champion re-development. There is a lot of work ahead in housing, both affordable and market rate, and I’m willing to roll up the sleeves.

Riggins: Housing affordability is a serious concern in Rexburg. I believe city officials have already worked hard to encourage affordable housing through zoning and planning. However, in a market-driven economy, profitability ultimately drives development. Even when land is offered at little or no cost, high construction expenses have caused developers to walk away from projects.

Elected officials cannot simply “create” affordable housing, but we do have a responsibility to use every tool available to bring people together—residents, developers, builders, and institutions—to explore solutions.

As chairman of the Rexburg Urban Renewal Agency, I have seen firsthand both the opportunities and challenges in housing development. My focus will be on fostering collaboration, ensuring zoning policies are fair and forward-thinking, and doing everything possible to help families and students find housing that meets their needs.

Haley: I do not believe that elected officials should be directly involved in efforts to drive down housing costs. While such efforts may help momentarily, in the long run they can harm the economy and

even hurt competing private entities.

I do believe elected officials should play a role in enabling private entities to build as affordably as possible. This can be done through zoning and building codes that are not overly restrictive. The Rexburg City Council, along with the Rexburg Planning and Zoning Commission and a committee of citizens, business owners, and city officials, recently completed an update to the Comprehensive Map. This update took hundreds of hours and will serve as a guide for future growth. The city has also been updating its code over the past few years and will continue to do so.

Compared to surrounding communities—even Idaho Falls—Rexburg is leading the way in supporting unconventional housing that enables more affordability. Still, the problem is far from solved, and we will be dealing with this issue for years, if not generations, to come. We need to treat our codes and ordinances as living documents—ever changing to enable, not restrict, future growth. At the same time, these codes serve as protections, helping our community grow while preserving the beauty of the area and ensuring that neighboring properties are not harmed for the benefit of one.

A $22.5 million bond is being proposed for a new police staƟon. Are you in favor of or opposed to the measure? Why or why not?

Riggins: It’s important for citizens to know that the bond is $16,750,00 and the remaining $5,839,638 is interest, the cost of a loan. I understand the concern many residents feel when they see a $22.5 million price tag for a new police station—it gives me pause too. But as someone with ties to the real estate and construction industries, I can tell you this: in 2025, that amount doesn’t go far.

Property in Rexburg is expensive. You’d be hard-pressed to buy an acre downtown for under $1 million, and even modest homes now sell for over a half million dollars. Construction costs have risen sharply and are unlikely to fall. If we delay, we may pay far more later.

The core question is: Do we need a new police station? Absolutely. The current facility is outdated and undersized. Our police force has grown—because it had to. Rexburg is growing, and with that growth comes the need for a strong, professional, and well-supported law enforcement team. Can we attract and retain top-tier officers when we ask them to work in substandard conditions? Can we continue to expect quality public safety without making the necessary investments?

If this bond fails, the costs to our community—delayed response times, difficulty hiring, and future construction inflation—may far outweigh the current price.

Government’s primary responsibility is to keep its citizens safe. This bond is not just an expense; it’s an investment in Rexburg’s future and in the safety of every family who calls it home.

Richards: I am strongly in favor of the $22.5M bond for a new police station. You do not cut corners on life-safety, period.

Haley: As a co-chair of Citizens for Rexburg Police Department, a committee dedicated to educating the community about the bond for the new station, I can say without hesitation: YES, I AM IN

FAVOR!

Recently, our committee toured the current police station, and it became clear that the time for the mentality of “we can deal with it” has passed. The station, previously home to Utah Power and Light and deeded to the City of Rexburg for $10 on September 21, 2001, has served its purpose but no longer meets the needs of Rexburg or our police department. It fails to meet the standards of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association and requires major updates. Even beyond building capacity needs, Rexburg has the lowest number of officers per 1,000 residents

in the entire State of Idaho. How long can our small and safe community rely on a station that limits our officers’ ability to perform?

One fact that struck me most during the tour involved small children. In cases where a child must be interviewed—such as in abuse situations—that child has to be driven to Jefferson County because neither Rexburg Police nor the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has proper facilities. These children are being taken to Rigby for interviews. That is unacceptable. We can, and must, do better.

Dodd: Personally, I am in favor of the bond for a new police station. While I completely understand peoples’ trepidation and frustration when it comes to agreeing to something that will increase their already increasing taxes (I am also a middle-class community member) it is essential to make sure that our first responders have a facility that meets their needs. By giving the police a facility that has updated and improved space, technology, and amenities, we will see the return in their ability to better protect and serve. Likewise, the services provided by the Rexburg Police Department are communal, all members of the community are entitled to them and utilize them when necessary. It is the community’s responsibility to take care of their needs.