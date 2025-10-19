Perfection is not the goal - East Idaho News

Maya Angelou’s timeless words, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better,” invite us to embrace life as a journey of continual growth and grace. It’s a gentle reminder that we are all learning, evolving, and discovering new truths about ourselves and the world. Each season of life brings its own lessons—some tender, some difficult—but all meant to refine our understanding.

When we give our best with the knowledge we have now, we can find peace in knowing that effort is enough for today. Tomorrow, when wisdom deepens, we can rise again to meet life with a more open heart and clearer purpose.

Spiritually, this quote speaks to the power of divine progression — the idea that God, or a higher light within us, leads us step by step. We are not expected to have all the answers at once; instead, we are called to walk in faith and humility, trusting that revelation unfolds in its own time.

When we “know better,” it often comes as a quiet whisper, a lesson learned through experience, or an awakening moment of truth. Choosing to “do better” then becomes an act of gratitude and reverence for the growth we’ve been given. It’s a sacred cycle of learning, forgiving, and moving forward.

Ultimately, Maya Angelou’s wisdom reminds us that perfection is not the goal — progress is. Spiritual maturity isn’t about never falling short; it’s about responding with grace when we do. Each day offers a new invitation to live more compassionately, to love more deeply, and to serve more sincerely. When we accept this, we align ourselves with the higher rhythm of life: one of mercy, transformation, and endless opportunity to begin again.

This message is courtesy of Sunday Blessings; heard weekly on Sundays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Classy 97, Classy 97 Lite, and Sunny 97. For inspirational music and messages of hope 24/7, we invite you to tune you HD radio to 97.3 HD3 and download the Sunny 97 app in your app store to take it everywhere you go. Just search ‘Sunny Idaho’ and install the free app to listen today!