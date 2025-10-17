Records show Idaho Gov. Little, Sen. Risch weren’t aware Qatar facility announcement was coming - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Top leaders for the offices of Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Senator for Idaho Jim Risch were caught by surprise Friday when U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a deal with Qatar for a training facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base, records show.

Risch also serves as chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The deal would involve new permanent training facilities for Qatari troops to fly F-15QA aircraft at the base.

A text message from Risch’s Chief of Staff Ryan White to Little’s Chief of Staff Zach Hauge included a post about the announcement and said, “this was news to us,” to which Hague responded, “same,” according to public records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office confirmed Thursday in an email that Little’s office was not made aware of the announcement beforehand.

Hague wrote that “Brass at (Mountain Home Air Force Base) was also unaware.” A spokesperson for the Mountain Home base could not immediately be reached for comment.

When Hague asked via text message if Risch’s office planned to respond, White said, “My boss is in the air, I’d prefer not.”

Risch’s office did not respond to multiple comment requests by the Sun made between the announcement Friday and Wednesday. He told the Spokesman-Review in a statement late Tuesday that the move “is in line with other preexisting U.S. military agreements with important allies like Singapore, which has been hosted at the base for years.”

Little’s office also did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the facility announcement until Wednesday, when his office provided a statement from Little that said, “Secretary (Pete) Hegseth confirmed that Qatar is not building a military base in Idaho. I am in communication with Idaho’s congressional delegation and the Trump administration to ensure Idahoans’ concerns are raised. It is critical we work with the administration to ensure this agreement is done in a way that protects Idahoans’ interests as further details are finalized.”

U.S. Department of Defense sent talking points to Idaho military officials after announcement

On Friday afternoon, a public affairs officer for the Air Force’s 366th Fighter Wing, which is housed at the Mountain Home base, sent several Air Force officials talking points from the U.S. Department of Defense — which President Donald Trump through an executive order has said is now called the “Department of War.” The name change requires congressional approval to become permanent.

“The Department of War is proud of our military partnership w/ Qatar, including today’s announcement on cooperation around F-15QAaircraft,” the email said. “While we are cooperating — to be clear — Qatar will not have their own base in the United States, or anything like a base. Today we simply announced a partnership — on a U.S. controlled base only — much like we have with many other countries.”

The talking points include answers to potential questions about the deal, such as about construction, training and costs.

If concerns about costs were raised, the talking point included, “We are actively working with our Qatari partners to finalize the cost associated with facilities construction to support the Qatari F-15 fleet at Mountain Home Air Force Base, with the goal of concluding these details over the coming weeks.”

The email also noted the underlying case cleared congressional review in April and included a link to the 2022 environmental impact statement regarding the proposed facility at the Mountain Home base. Work began on the assessment in 2020, the Associated Press reported.

The agreement to sell the fighter jets to Qatar was announced in 2017, the AP reported.

Risch’s office later provided governor’s office with additional talking points

Risch’s Press Secretary Madison Hardy on Wednesday morning emailed Little’s communication staff with background information and talking points regarding the facility.

The email includes clarification that Qatar would not build a military base in Idaho and that “Military equipment sales and training agreements with allied foreign countries are standard practice under any administration.”

Hardy wrote that, “Senator Risch and the entire Idaho Congressional Delegation are in communication with the Trump administration to ensure the proper safeguards are in place and that the concerns of Idahoans, which they share, are addressed.”

The email also noted that Mountain Home’s base already hosts troops from Singapore to train them to use F-15s, and that the Mountain Home base will retain full control and ownership of the facilities.