Rexburg man faces child sex abuse charges after child says he was molested - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A Rexburg man has been arrested after a 6-year-old boy reported he had been molested, and the man later admitted to doing so.

Jason Chad Fleming, 19, was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child and felony child sexual abuse.

If found guilty, Fleming faces a potential sentence of life in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000. His bond was set at $250,000.

According to court documents, a detective with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible sex offense involving a 19-year-old and a 6-year-old victim.

The victim participated in a forensic interview in which he said Fleming had touched his private parts, but they later washed their hands and prayed afterward, according to court documents.

When Fleming was interviewed, and after understanding his Miranda Rights, he spoke with the detective about the alleged incident, according to court documents.

The document states that Fleming admitted to touching the victim on his private parts. Fleming said the victim was in his underwear and was dancing around, which “turned him on.”

Fleming later admitted to masturbating next to the victim during the incident, according to court documents.

He said in July that he was helping the victim out of the shower and told the detective he wanted to touch the victim’s private parts, but ultimately decided against it, according to court documents.

Fleming was scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge David Hunt for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Though Fleming has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.