Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra plans 'Classics in Cinema' concert - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra will perform recognizable music from movies during its Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6 in the Rexburg Tabernacle.

The sponsors, City of Rexburg and Leavitt Select, have made the concert free for the public.

Organizers say the evening will feature classical works used in musicals, movie soundtracks and even cartoons.

Visitors will realize the music they heard in “Bugs Bunny” cartoons were actually classical themes.

Who can forget the opening strains of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” with the bold brass chords and timpani, from Richard Strauss’s composition “Also Sprach Zarathustra”?

“Because music reflects feelings, classical music has been used in all types of media to set the mood or feeling, like giving you a sense of impending doom, or tender music for a ‘happy ending,’ to enhance the visuals,” said Mark Seare, Orchestra director.

Other music to be performed will be “Dances from West Side Story,” themes of Mozart from the

movie, “Amadeus,” and more recognizable music of composers such as Grieg, Rossini and others.

The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra is an all-volunteer ensemble in its 22nd season.

For all those years, the City of Rexburg has sponsored this cultural and educational group, and recently, Leavitt Select has joined the sponsorship.

Organizers said the three concerts per season are free to the community because of the generosity and support of those sponsors.