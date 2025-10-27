Severe weather closes most Yellowstone roads after dozens of crashes - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Nearly all roads in Yellowstone National Park south of Mammoth Hot Springs are closed after a powerful storm created treacherous driving conditions and led to dozens of wrecks across the park.

Park officials closed the roads to public travel at 5 p.m. on Sunday as heavy snow, ice, and high winds made travel increasingly dangerous, according to a park news release. Throughout the day, Yellowstone staff responded to more than 30 vehicle accidents, slide-offs, and reports of stranded motorists in multiple areas.

The closure will remain in effect while road crews work to clear snow and ice and restore safe travel conditions.

As of Monday morning, all park roads south of Mammoth Hot Springs remained temporarily closed while crews reassessed conditions. The road connecting Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana, is the only route still open.

Visitors are urged to check for updates before traveling. Road conditions are available online at go.nps.gov/YellRoads, by calling (307) 344-2117 for recorded information, or by texting 82190 to 888-777 to receive Yellowstone road alerts.

Check the latest weather forecast here.