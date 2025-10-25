TCHE Brazilian Grill adds new name, experience and savory menu items after 2 years of business - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – I’m returning this week to TCHE Brazilian Grill by Rodizio. After two years of operation, the buffet-style restaurant at 2394 East Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls recently added Rodizio, the restaurant’s parent company, to its name.

Owner Dean Leavitt tells EastIdahoNews.com the name change comes following numerous requests from customers to spice things up. Like other Brazilian Grills owned by Rodizio, servers now bring meat directly to your table and you can invite or decline it using the cue. The green side up means you want meat, the red side up means you don’t.

When you’re done eating, you just lay the cue on its side.

TCHE customers use this object to let servers whether they want meat brought to their table. The green side up means yes and the red side up means no. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

In conjunction with the name change is a variety of new menu items, including 11 different meats. My favorite was the peppercorn steak and the chicken parmigiana.

I also tried another unique item — cold mango soup. It’s a summertime delicacy in Brazil. Although Leavitt says it sounds a little strange, it really is quite good.

It has the consistency of a smoothie and is served with fresh diced mangos, a mango base, greek yogurt and ginger.

“It’s not overly sweet. It’s really nice,” Leavitt says. “We’ve had a lot of really great feedback and this is one of the new recipes we have access to now as a TCHE by Rodizio.”

Cold mango soup at TCHE Brazilian Grill by Rodizio | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

I tried several new drinks as well. Among them is a Pina Colada served inside a real, hallowed out pineapple — nectar of the Gods as far as I’m concerned.

After two years of business, Leavitt is pleased with the feedback from customers. He says these new menu items, along with the experience, were curated with the customer in mind. He hopes it’s exactly what they ordered.

“We’ve been listening to the feedback and we’re trying to give our customers what they’re asking for,” he says.

TCHE Brazilian Grill by Rodizio is open from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.